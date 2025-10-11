Banana Ball Schedules First Trip to WVU's Kendrick Family Ballpark in 2026
Wren Baker and the administration at West Virginia are always thinking of creative ways to bring in money while also helping the economy of Morgantown.
Next summer, Banana Ball will make its first-ever trip to Morgantown with a pair of games between the Indianapolis Clowns and the Texas Tailgaters. The games will take place on June 12th and 13th, with times to be announced at a later date.
There may be some disappointment from fans who may have been hoping to see the Savannah Bananas, but if we're being honest, much of what all of these teams do resembles the Bananas; they just have their own twist to the performance and event.
WVU is just one of the many college stadiums that will host Banana Ball in 2026, joining Florida State (Dick Howser Stadium), Coastal Carolina (Spring Brooks Stadium), The Citadel (Joseph P. Riley Park), North Carolina (Kenan Stadium), VCU (CarMax Park), Texas A&M (Kyle Field), Tennessee (Neyland Stadium), Nebraska (Haymarket Park), Oregon (Autzen Stadium), North Dakota State (Newman Outdoor Field), Clemson (Doug Kingsmore Stadium), Boise State (Albertson's Stadium), and Iowa (Kinnick Stadium).
This is an awesome opportunity for young kids in the Morgantown area or the state of West Virginia to see Banana Ball in person. This could also be a test run to see how good a turnout they have for it, and if there's enough demand, they may consider playing a future game at Milan Puskar Stadium, given that the university gives them permission, of course.
Back in the summer, West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker talked about how important it is for WVU to not only be successful in athletics, but to present games/events the fans want to see, such as the Backyard Brawl.
"I’m a huge believer that when you look at the economics of our state and the opportunities to create businesses in our state, tourism is one of, if not the biggest. I think it’s a responsibility of ours to promote tourism for the state."
