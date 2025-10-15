Mountaineers Now

The 2026 WVU Baseball Scheduled Released

The Mountaineers open the regular season Feb. 13 against Georgia Southern

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University baseball
The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate of Athletics on conjunction with the Big 12 Conference released the 2026 baseball schedule on Wednesday.

The Mountaineers set a single season record 44 wins in 2025, marking the third time, and the second in three years, the program reached 40 wins or more in a season.

West Virginia will open its 135th season on Friday Feb. 13 at Georgia Southern for the first of a three-game weekend series against the Eagles.

West Virginia’s nonconference schedule features a three-game series season series against Marshall, a home and home against Penn State, one game against Pitt in Morgantown, and Maryland returns to the schedule for the first time since 2023 for a single meeting at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

The Mountaineers will also face Big 12 foe Arizona in a midweek matchup, although it will not count towards the Big 12 standings.

West Virginia hosts Canisius for its home opener Tuesday Feb. 24 before welcoming Radford for the home weekend series opener versus Columbia Fri. March 6-8.

The Mountaineers defend their 2025 Big 12 regular season championship on the road at Baylor Friday March 13 through Sunday March 15 and conclude league play at home against TCU May 14-16.

The Big 12 Baseball Championship will be held at Surprise Stadium, the spring training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers, located in Surprise, Arizona, from May 20-23. The top 12 teams in the regular season standings will compete in the single elimination tournament.

2026 Baseball Schedule

Feb. 13-15 at Georgia Southern

Feb. 20-22 at Liberty

Feb. 24 Canisius

Feb. 27-29 at Kennesaw State

Mar. 2-4 Radford

Mar. 6-8 Columbia

Mar 10 Maryland

Mar 13-15 at Baylor

Mar. 17 Penn State

Mar. 29-21 BYU

Mar. 24 at Marshall

Mar. 27-29 at Arizona State

Mar. 31 at Arizona

Apr. 3-5 UCF

Apr. 7 Marshall

Apr. 10-12 at Texas Tech

Apr. 15 at Penn State

Apr. 17-19 Houston

Apr. 21 Pitt

Apr. 24-26 at Cincinnati

Apr. 29 at Penn State

May 1-3 Kansas State

May 5 Marshall (Charleston, WV)

May 8-10 at Kansas

May 14-16 TCU

May 20-23 Big 12 Championship (Surprise, AZ)

Christopher Hall
