How to Watch & Listen to West Virgnia in the Tucson Regional Finals
Getting you set for the Mountaineers matchup in the Tucson Regional Finals
The West Virginia Mountaineers (35-22) advanced to the Tucson Regional Finals with a 5-2 decision against the Grand Canyon Antelopes (35-24) Saturday night.
West Virginia sophomore starting pitcher Tyler Switalski pitched a gem, throwing a career-high 7.2 innings and allowed a mere run for his fifth win of the season.
Junior Brodie Kresser led the Mountaineers at the plate, going 2-3 with three RBI.
The Mountaineers await the winner of Dallas Baptist and Grand Canyon. The first pitch is set for Sunday, June 2 at approximately 3:00 pm. EST with the action streaming on ESPN+.
Where: Tuscon, Arizona at Hi Corbett Field
First Pitch: Sunday, June 2 at approximately 9:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+ (subject to change)
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network
