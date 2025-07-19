Cardinals Prospect JJ Wetherholt Looks MLB-Ready After Another Big Night in Triple-A
Pro baseball resumed on Friday as teams across the major and minor league levels kicked off the second "half" of the season following this week's All-Star break.
In his first game back with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds, former West Virginia star JJ Wetherholt picked up where he left off, collecting a four-hit night, including a pair of doubles.
With the 4-for-5 night at the dish, Wetherholt is now batting .500 since his promotion to Triple-A (four games). Last Saturday, he led off the MLB Futures Game with a double to left-center, which caught the attention of NL manager and legendary Atlanta Braves third baseman, Chipper Jones, who said, “This kid’s a player. That’s why I wanted him at the top of the lineup. I think you’re going to see him starting in St. Louis pretty soon.”
According to MLB.com, Wetherholt is the St. Louis Cardinals' top-rated prospect in their system. His meteoric rise through the farm system has been fun to see, and here soon, that ride will come to an end as the big stage is waiting for him. The Cards may want to give him more at-bats in Triple-A before giving him the call, but they may not be able to wait until September call-ups. They're 7.5 games back in the NL Central division and 2.5 games out of the final wild card spot. His bat can help them reach the postseason this year.
