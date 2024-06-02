How to Watch & Listen to West Virgnia vs. Grand Canyon in the Tucson Regional Finals
Getting you set for the Mountaineers' second NCAA tournament matchup against the Antelopes
West Virginia will meet Grand Canyon in the Tucson Regional Finals after the Antelopes defeated Dallas Baptist in a thriller Sunday afternoon 12-10.
The Mountaineers held on for the 5-2 decision against Grand Canyon Saturday night. Tyler Switalski pitched a gem, throwing a career-high 7.2 innings and allowed a mere run for his fifth win of the season.
Junior Brodie Kresser raked in a team-high three RBI on a pair of hits and both senior Reed Chumley and sophomore Logan Sauve produced an RBI.
West Virginia (35-24) vs. Grand Canyon (36-24)
Where: Tuscon, Arizona at Hi Corbett Field
First Pitch: Sunday, June 2 at approximately 9:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network
