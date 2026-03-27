How to Watch WVU vs. Arizona State: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds

It's a big series this weekend for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they hit the road to take on Arizona State, which is looking to jump WVU in the Big 12 standings. West Virginia has rattled off six straight wins and will be aiming for their third Big 12 series win in three tries.

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's series.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 17 West Virginia (17-4, 5-1) vs. No. 22 Arizona State (19-6, 4-2)

Where: Tempe, AZ — Phoenix Municipal Stadium (7,000)

Dates/Times: Friday, March 27th, 9:30 p.m. ET | Saturday, March 28th, 9:30 p.m. ET | Sunday, March 29th, 8 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ for Friday/Saturday, ESPN2 for Sunday

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Expected pitching matchups for the weekend

Friday

WVU: Dawson Montesa (4-0, 4.65 ERA, 39 K, 13 BB, 31.0 IP)

ASU: Cole Carlon (2-1, 3.19 ERA, 48 K, 14 BB, 31.0 IP)

Saturday

WVU: Maxx Yehl (4-0, 0.84 ERA, 44 K, 11 BB, 32.0 IP)

ASU: Alex Overbay (0-0, 5.19 ERA, 22 K, 12 BB, 17.1 IP)

Sunday

WVU: Chansen Cole (3-0, 4.00 ERA, 29 K, 14 BB, 27.0 IP)

ASU: Kole Klecker (3-1, 5.61 ERA, 27 K, 9 BB, 25.2 IP)

For game one of the series, the Sun Devils are viewed as the favorite, sitting at -166 on the moneyline. Meanwhile, West Virginia is +130. There is no run line or over/under listed as of 10 a.m. Friday morning. Odds for Saturday and Sunday's game won't be released until the day of the game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.