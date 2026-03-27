How to Watch WVU vs. Arizona State: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds
It's a big series this weekend for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they hit the road to take on Arizona State, which is looking to jump WVU in the Big 12 standings. West Virginia has rattled off six straight wins and will be aiming for their third Big 12 series win in three tries.
Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's series.
Game Information
Current Records: No. 17 West Virginia (17-4, 5-1) vs. No. 22 Arizona State (19-6, 4-2)
Where: Tempe, AZ — Phoenix Municipal Stadium (7,000)
Dates/Times: Friday, March 27th, 9:30 p.m. ET | Saturday, March 28th, 9:30 p.m. ET | Sunday, March 29th, 8 p.m. ET
TV/Streaming: ESPN+ for Friday/Saturday, ESPN2 for Sunday
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7
Bluefield: 104.5
Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)
Chester, VA: 92.7
Chester, PA: 103.3
Clarksburg: 104.9
Colliers: 94.9
Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)
Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)
Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)
Gocchland, VA: 100.5
Hinton: 102.3
Huntington: 102.3
Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1
Kingwood: 96.7
Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)
Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)
Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7
Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)
Mullens: 92.7
New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5
Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)
Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)
Philadelphia: 740 (AM)
Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)
Ronceverte: 103.1
Ripley: 98.3
Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)
St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)
Summersville: 92.5
Sutton: 1490 (AM)
Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1
Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5
Sutton/Summersville: 97.1
Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)
Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)
Expected pitching matchups for the weekend
Friday
WVU: Dawson Montesa (4-0, 4.65 ERA, 39 K, 13 BB, 31.0 IP)
ASU: Cole Carlon (2-1, 3.19 ERA, 48 K, 14 BB, 31.0 IP)
Saturday
WVU: Maxx Yehl (4-0, 0.84 ERA, 44 K, 11 BB, 32.0 IP)
ASU: Alex Overbay (0-0, 5.19 ERA, 22 K, 12 BB, 17.1 IP)
Sunday
WVU: Chansen Cole (3-0, 4.00 ERA, 29 K, 14 BB, 27.0 IP)
ASU: Kole Klecker (3-1, 5.61 ERA, 27 K, 9 BB, 25.2 IP)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
For game one of the series, the Sun Devils are viewed as the favorite, sitting at -166 on the moneyline. Meanwhile, West Virginia is +130. There is no run line or over/under listed as of 10 a.m. Friday morning. Odds for Saturday and Sunday's game won't be released until the day of the game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_