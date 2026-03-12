WVU Baseball Officially Unveils Coal Rush Alternates

College baseball season is in full swing, and the West Virginia Mountaineers are off to another great start. Head coach Steve Sabins recently became the fastest head coach in program history to reach 50 wins. On Wednesday afternoon, it was revealed that the Mountaineers will have some new alternate jerseys to continue to collect wins under Sabins.

The coal rush jerseys, which have been worn by WVU football as well as their men’s and women's teams, are finally making their way to the baseball team.

In West Virginia, coal isn’t just a resource - 𝗶𝘁'𝘀 𝗮 𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗰𝘆. pic.twitter.com/OBBdu0UHRm — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) March 11, 2026

The announcement comes after the jerseys were originally teased on the WVU baseball X account on Wednesday morning. The coal rush theme is a nod to the coal mining industry within the state of West Virginia. The teaser video posted to the team’s X account video gives us a great look at the black and white uniforms coming to Kedrick Family ballpark this season.

No official date has been set for when the Mountaineers will debut their newest jerseys, but it will likely be this season during Big 12 Conference play. It will be interesting to see how the baseball program puts its own little spin on the game day traditions for the debut of the jerseys.

The Mountaineers football program debuted the jerseys back in 2024 against the Iowa State Cyclones. The pregame festivities included coal miners being invited to shake hands with the players while they walked into the stadium during the Mountaineer man trip. There was also a pregame light show where all the lights in the stadium went off, and fans were encouraged to shine their flashlights on their phones. Something similar was done at the Coliseum for the debut of the jerseys for both the men's and women's teams. It should be fun to see what they have in store.

Fans Should Be Excited About WVU Baseball Now More Than Ever

Not only will the baseball team be rocking a great-looking new uniform, but they are a team that is capable of doing serious damage in the Big 12 and beyond. The team began the season as a top 25-ranked team in the country, reaching as high as 21 in the D1Baseball.com poll. However, after an 11-3 start, the Mountaineers find themselves just outside of the top 25.

WVU is ranked as the 20th best team in the nation in terms of RPI, which is a metric heavily used in deciding what teams qualify for postseason play. The Rating Percentage Index heavily considers the strength of schedule and opponent success. The Mountaineers begin conference play this weekend as they try to claw their way back into the top 25 when they travel to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears in a weekend series.