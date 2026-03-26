Two WVU Alums Make Opening Day Rosters, Five Others Land in Triple-A

It's the best time of the year — the weather is warming up, the grass is starting to turn green, and oh yeah, it's Opening Day in MLB!

West Virginia has a number of players playing pro ball this season, but just two former Mountaineers made Opening Day rosters. Today, we'll take a quick look at those in the show who are knocking on the door in Triple-A, and some updates on a few others.

SS JJ Wetherholt (St. Louis Cardinals)

Feb 27, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter JJ Wetherholt (77) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Wetherholt is the top prospect in the Cardinals' organization and is the fifth-best prospect in all of baseball. Earlier this week, he was informed that he had made the big league club and will begin his journey with the Red Birds this evening against the Tampa Bay Rays at 4:15 p.m. ET. He spent the 2025 season at the Double-A and Triple-A levels, combining to hit 17 home runs while driving in 59 runs and hitting at a .306 clip.

OF Victor Scott II (St. Louis Cardinals)

Sep 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II (11) catches a fly ball hit by Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In his first full year in the bigs, Scott struggled with consistency at the plate. He slashed .216/.305/.296 on the season, hitting five homers with 37 RBI while swiping 34 stolen bases in 38 attempts. His speed and glove are going to keep him in the everyday lineup, but if his bat comes along, he'll be a well-rounded player for the Cardinals.

Knocking on the door in Triple-A

May 17, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means (47) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

John Means, Ryan Bergert, Kade Strowd, Jackson Wolf, and Paul McIntosh are the five Mountaineers at the highest level in the minors. Means, Bergert, and Strowd have all spent time in the big leagues and will likely be called up at some point this season. Means and Bergert are both with the Kansas City Royals, Strowd was traded from Baltimore to Arizona in the offseason, Wolf is in the Padres' organization, and McIntosh is now with the Phillies.

Others to note

Mar 17, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Alek Manoah against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alek Manoah: After a rockstar start to his career, Manoah has fallen on hard times in recent years, battling command issues and injuries. The former Blue Jays ace was picked up by the Los Angeles Angels this offseason but had a brutal spring training, posting a 9.39 ERA in 15.1 innings of work. He is currently on the 15-day IL with a fingernail blister.

Michael Grove: The Wheeling native spent parts of three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and won a World Series in 2024. In 64 appearances (20 starts), he posted a 5.48 ERA. Last March, he underwent right shoulder labrum surgery and was ruled out for the year. He remains a free agent.