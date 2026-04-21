How to Watch No. 12 WVU vs. Pitt: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds

The Ken will be rocking tonight as the West Virginia Mountaineers will play host to bitter rival Pitt in the one and only installment of the Backyard Brawl this season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 12 West Virginia (27-9, 12-6) vs. Pitt (24-14, 7-11)

Where: Granville, WV — Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark (3,500)

Dates/Times: Tuesday, April 21st, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Expected pitching matchups for tonight (not confirmed)

TBD (PITT): Antonio Doganiero had been their midweek guy this year, but he started a game against Virginia Tech this past weekend, giving up seven runs, so I'm sure he'll be unavailable for this one. It could be a complete bullpen-type game for the Panthers.

David Hagen (WVU): The sophomore has been rock solid in his role as the starter in midweek games this season for the Mountaineers, although his deepest outing has only been three innings (48 pitches). In all likelihood, he'll remain in that ballpark once again before turning it over to the bullpen, assuming he gets the nod.

West Virginia has dominated this series since 2014 and has won nine of the last eleven matchups. Pitt won the final meeting last season by a 10-9 score. The Mountaineers are the favorites for this one at -210 on the moneyline. Pitt is +162. There is no run line or over/under as of 9 a.m. this morning.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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