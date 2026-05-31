How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kentucky: Start Time, Channel + Odds

Thanks to an incredible effort from Dawson Montesa, the West Virginia Mountaineers were able to beat Wake Forest and use just one bullpen arm (Reese Bassinger) en route to punching their ticket to the regional final.

Here shortly, WVU will get back on the field looking to extend its season at least one more day. A win over Kentucky tonight would force a true win-or-go-home game for both teams on Monday.

Here is everything you need to know about this evening's matchup with the Wildcats.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 9 West Virginia (41-15, 21-9) vs. Kentucky (33-21, 13-17)

Where: Morgantown, WV — Kendrick Family Ballpark (3,500)

Dates/Times: Sunday, May 31st, 5 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: SEC Network

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Projected starting pitchers

Ben Cleaver (UK): The southpaw has pitched to the tune of a 3.83 ERA this season, striking out 44 batters while walking 25.

TBD (WVU): There is no telling where Steve Sabins will turn to start this game. Perhaps it's David Hagen, who pitched on Friday night, or maybe it's someone we haven't seen in a while. Hard to project who will take the ball for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia is the favorite for tonight's game, surprisingly at -140 on the moneyline. Kentucky is +110. Because of WVU's pitching situation, having burned through all of their top arms, you would have to assume that Kentucky has the edge coming into this one, but perhaps the oddsmakers believe the Mountaineers' offense and the fans being behind them will force a game seven tomorrow night. WVU is -1.5 on the run line at +110, and the over/under is set at 13.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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