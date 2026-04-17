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How to Watch No. 15 WVU vs. Houston: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds

Getting you set for this weekend's series between the Mountaineers and Cougars.
Schuyler Callihan|
WVU Athletics Communications

After a 3-1 neutral site win over Penn State a couple of nights ago in Hagerstown, Maryland, the West Virginia Mountaineers are back in Morgantown for a three-game series against the worst team in the Big 12, the Houston Cougars.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game and the rest of the series.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 15 West Virginia (25-8, 10-5) vs. Houston (16-19, 3-12)

Where: Granville, WV — Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark (3,500)

Dates/Times: Friday, April 17th, 6:30 p.m. ET | Saturday, April 18th, 4 p.m. ET | Sunday, April 19th, 1 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ for all three games

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Expected pitching matchups for the weekend

Friday

WVU: Dawson Montesa (3-4, 5.96 ERA, 55 K, 20 BB, 45.1 IP)
HOU: Kendall Hoffman (1-4, 4.70 ERA, 32 K, 12 BB, 44.0 IP)

Saturday

WVU: Maxx Yehl (5-1, 2.50 ERA, 60 K, 13 BB, 50.1 IP)
HOU: Paul Schmitz (2-4, 6.57 ERA, 34 K, 20 BB, 37.0 IP)

Sunday

WVU: Chansen Cole (5-1, 3.13 ERA, 43 K, 21 BB, 46.0 IP)
HOU: TBA

Odds via DraftKings (Tonight's game)

It comes as no surprise that the Mountaineers are heavy favorites for tonight's series opener, listed on the money line at -475. Houston is +325. There is no run line or over/under listed as of 7 a.m. this morning.

Big 12 Standings - entering Friday's set of games

1. Kansas 12-3 (-)
2. West Virginia 10-5 (2)
3. UCF 10-5 (2)
4. Arizona State 9-7 (3.5)
5. BYU 9-7 (3.5)
6. TCU 8-7 (4)
7. Baylor 8-7 (4)
8. Kansas State 7-8 (5)
9. Oklahoma State 7-8 (5)
10. Cincinnati 6-9 (6)
11. Texas Tech 6-9 (6)
12. Utah 6-9 (6)
13. Arizona 5-10 (7)
14. Houston 3-12 (9)

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Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

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