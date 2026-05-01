How to Watch No. 18 WVU vs. Kansas State: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds

After getting some much-needed rest with the midweek game against Penn State getting canceled, the West Virginia Mountaineers will step back into Big 12 play for a three-game home set against Kansas State. Tonight's game will also mark the return of starting pitcher Maxx Yehl, who was unavailable last week with some discomfort in his arm.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game and the rest of the series.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 18 West Virginia (28-12, 13-8) vs. Kansas State (26-19, 9-12)

Where: Morgantown, WV — Kendrick Family Ballpark (3,500)

Dates/Times: Friday, May 1st, 6:30 p.m. ET | Saturday, May 2nd, 4 p.m. ET | Sunday, May 3rd, 1 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ for all three games

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Projected pitching matchups for the series

Friday

WVU: Maxx Yehl (5-1, 2.41 ERA, 62 K, 15 BB, 52.1 IP)

K-State: Tazwell Butler (0-2, 6.00 ERA, 39 K, 14 BB, 33.0 IP)

Saturday

WVU: Chansen Cole (7-1, 2.91 ERA, 54 K, 24 BB, 55.2 IP)

K-State: Lincoln Sheffield (6-1, 4.82 ERA, 63 K, 13 BB, 61.2 IP)

Sunday

WVU: Dawson Montesa (3-5, 6.00 ERA, 64 K, 27 BB, 54.0 IP)

K-State: James Guyette (5-2, 5.79 ERA, 81 K, 31 BB, 60.2 IP)

The Mountaineers are favored to win tonight's series opener, coming in at -192 on the moneyline. Kansas State is +148. There is no run line or over/under available at the moment.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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