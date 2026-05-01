How to Watch No. 18 WVU vs. Kansas State: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds
After getting some much-needed rest with the midweek game against Penn State getting canceled, the West Virginia Mountaineers will step back into Big 12 play for a three-game home set against Kansas State. Tonight's game will also mark the return of starting pitcher Maxx Yehl, who was unavailable last week with some discomfort in his arm.
Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game and the rest of the series.
Game Information
Current Records: No. 18 West Virginia (28-12, 13-8) vs. Kansas State (26-19, 9-12)
Where: Morgantown, WV — Kendrick Family Ballpark (3,500)
Dates/Times: Friday, May 1st, 6:30 p.m. ET | Saturday, May 2nd, 4 p.m. ET | Sunday, May 3rd, 1 p.m. ET
TV/Streaming: ESPN+ for all three games
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7
Bluefield: 104.5
Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)
Chester, VA: 92.7
Chester, PA: 103.3
Clarksburg: 104.9
Colliers: 94.9
Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)
Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)
Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)
Gocchland, VA: 100.5
Hinton: 102.3
Huntington: 102.3
Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1
Kingwood: 96.7
Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)
Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)
Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7
Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)
Mullens: 92.7
New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5
Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)
Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)
Philadelphia: 740 (AM)
Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)
Ronceverte: 103.1
Ripley: 98.3
Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)
St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)
Summersville: 92.5
Sutton: 1490 (AM)
Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1
Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5
Sutton/Summersville: 97.1
Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)
Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)
Projected pitching matchups for the series
Friday
WVU: Maxx Yehl (5-1, 2.41 ERA, 62 K, 15 BB, 52.1 IP)
K-State: Tazwell Butler (0-2, 6.00 ERA, 39 K, 14 BB, 33.0 IP)
Saturday
WVU: Chansen Cole (7-1, 2.91 ERA, 54 K, 24 BB, 55.2 IP)
K-State: Lincoln Sheffield (6-1, 4.82 ERA, 63 K, 13 BB, 61.2 IP)
Sunday
WVU: Dawson Montesa (3-5, 6.00 ERA, 64 K, 27 BB, 54.0 IP)
K-State: James Guyette (5-2, 5.79 ERA, 81 K, 31 BB, 60.2 IP)
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
The Mountaineers are favored to win tonight's series opener, coming in at -192 on the moneyline. Kansas State is +148. There is no run line or over/under available at the moment.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_