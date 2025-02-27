How to Watch West Virginia vs. Queens (NC)
When: Friday, Feb. 28 - Monday, Mar. 3
Game 1: Friday, Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. EST
Game 2: Saturday, Mar. 1, 2:00 p.m. EST
Game 3: Sunday, Mar. 2, 2:00 p.m. EST
Game 4: Monday, Mar. 3, 1:00 p.m. EST
Location: Game 1-2: Kannapolis, NC, Atrium Health Ballpark (4,930)
Game 3: Greensboro, NC, First National Bank Field (7,599)
Game 4: Charlotte, NC, The Stick Williams Dream Fields
Stream: ESPN+
WVU Game Notes
- Steve Sabins is in his first season at the helm in Morgantown. He has spent the previous nine seasons on staff with the Mountaineers, including the past three as Associate Head Coach.
- In the Big 12 Preseason Poll, the Mountaineers were picked fourth, the highest predicted finish since joining the league.
- West Virginia has finished with a .500-or-better record in 11 of 12 seasons in the Big 12.
- The Mountaineers’ 56-game schedule features 14 meetings with teams that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- 2025 will be the 11th season the Mountaineers play at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The field was named after Rick and Jay Wagener on Aug. 30, 2021, following a major gift donation to the program. Rick Wagener was a standout pitcher at WVU from 1968-71. The ballpark was renamed after alum and principal owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ken Kendrick, in 2024.
- WVU is set to play 25 home games this spring. The squad has had a winning record at the facility for eight straight years and is coming off a season in which it went 17-6 in games played in Morgantown.
- The Mountaineers are coming off a historic season in 2024, advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in program history. WVU swept through the Tucson regional as the three seed before falling in two one-run games at North Carolina.
- The Mountaineers are 7-0 on the season after completing a four-game sweep at Lipscomb.
- It is the best start for the Mountaineers since starting 8-0 in 1964.
- Sam White had the go-ahead home run in the 10th inning of a 5-4 victory over Lipscomb to close out the series on Monday.
