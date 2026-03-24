How to Watch WVU vs. Marshall: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Prediction
Tuesday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers will take their five-game winning streak down state as they take on the Marshall Thundering Herd.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon's game.
Game Information
Current Records: No. 17 West Virginia (16-4) vs. Marshall (13-9)
Where: Huntington, WV — Jack Cook Field (3,500)
Dates/Times: Tuesday, March 24th at 6 p.m. ET
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7
Bluefield: 104.5
Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)
Chester, VA: 92.7
Chester, PA: 103.3
Clarksburg: 104.9
Colliers: 94.9
Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)
Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)
Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)
Gocchland, VA: 100.5
Hinton: 102.3
Huntington: 102.3
Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1
Kingwood: 96.7
Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)
Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)
Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7
Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)
Mullens: 92.7
New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5
Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)
Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)
Philadelphia: 740 (AM)
Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)
Ronceverte: 103.1
Ripley: 98.3
Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)
St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)
Summersville: 92.5
Sutton: 1490 (AM)
Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1
Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5
Sutton/Summersville: 97.1
Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)
Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)
Expected pitching matchups for today
WVU: David Hagen (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 7 K, 2 BB, 6.1 IP)
Hagen will be making his third start of the season and has been very effective as the midweek guy, although he hasn't gone deep into games. He's pitched just 6.1 innings on the season, not allowing a single run. Perhaps he'll go a little deeper this evening.
MAR: Blaine Albright (1-2, 14.09 ERA, 6 K, 7 BB, 7.2 IP)
Albright will be making his fifth appearance this season in what he hopes it will be a bounce-back performance after giving up six runs a couple of weeks ago to Louisville. Since his 3.2 innings of work in his season debut against Evansville, he's allowed a combined 11 runs in four innings, spanning across three games.
Prediction: West Virginia 7, Marshall 2
Marshall's pitching staff has really struggled early on this season and is coming off a series against Georgia Southern, where they allowed nearly 40 runs in three games. It may take a few innings, but I fully expect West Virginia to break things open in the middle frames and cruise to a sixth straight win.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_