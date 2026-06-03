How to Watch WVU vs. Cal Poly (Game 1): Start Time, Channel + Odds

What an eventful weekend it was in Morgantown, and now, things are going to get turned up a notch (if that's even possible) with Cal Poly coming to town for the super regional. The Mountaineers and Mustangs will square off in a best-of-three series with the winner heading to Omaha for the first time in either program's history.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday's super regional series opener.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 9 West Virginia (43-15, 21-9) vs. Cal Poly (39-22, 22-8)

Where: Morgantown, WV — Kendrick Family Ballpark (3,500)

Dates/Times: Friday, June 5th, 12 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

WVU's extra advantage...

Kendrick Family Ballpark was a zoo this past weekend and will be so again despite the early start time. I know many fans were hoping for this game to be at night, but they will still show up in droves and make it the best atmosphere in all of college baseball for the second consecutive week. The team this really impacts is Cal Poly. At least you think it would. With first pitch being at 12 p.m., that will be 9 a.m. for the Mustangs. They'll be able to have a day or so for their body clocks to adjust, but that's still super early for them.

West Virginia, as you would expect, is a heavy favorite to take game one of this best-of-three, currently sitting at -298 on the moneyline. Cal Poly is +220. As of early Wednesday morning, there is no run line or over/under available.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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