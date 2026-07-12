WVU Star Armani Guzman Makes Decision on Future During MLB Draft

West Virginia baseball just got a little more entertaining in 2027. Speedy outfielder/first baseman Armani Guzman announced in a video on X that he will not be turning pro and is returning to Morgantown for his senior season.

"What's up, Mountaineer Nation? It's Armani Guzman, and I just wanted to announce that I'm coming back. I want to thank Gold & Blue Enterprises, all our donors, and especially our supporters and fans. Can't wait to make another run at Omaha. Let's go, Mountaineers! And don't forget, one special guest (brings mother in to close out video)."

Mountaineer Nation, let’s run it back.



“I’M BACK” pic.twitter.com/B4BDE97Xqi — Armani Guzman (@mani_ftn) July 12, 2026

Guzman stole the show, literally, on the first day of the College World Series, becoming the first player to successfully record a straight steal of home since 2000. He set the tone with his aggressiveness on the bases, which had the attention of every opposing coach, pitcher, catcher, and infielder all season long and certainly throughout the NCAA Tournament.

Guzman was among the nation's best base stealers, swiping 42 bags in 46 attempts, while also being extremely dangerous at the plate, ending the season with a .321 batting average, one home run, and 45 RBI.

Although stealing home was quite a moment, I'm not sure it tops his walk-off hit against Kentucky in the Morgantown Regional. For the second straight season, he delivered the game-winning hit that punched WVU's ticket to the super regional and did it against Kentucky both times.

To top it all off, Guzman captured the entire nation's heart when he was singing, "Take Me Home, Country Roads" with tears in his eyes after that win.

The MLB Draft is currently in the 14th round (of 20), and Guzman has yet to hear his name called. This obviously played a factor in his decision, but with another stellar campaign in 2027, he could easily become a top 10 round draft pick. Some MLB organizations may not have been as comfortable taking him in that range, knowing he would likely want to return to WVU to improve his stock.

Two of the fastest dudes in the nation...

Greg Wall, Le Moyne Athletics

With Guzman returning, the Mountaineers have arguably the best one-two punch on the bases in the entire country. They also have LeMoyne transfer Jack Cannon in the fold, who had the second-most steals in college baseball with 51. Oh, and he was second in hitting, ending the year with a .439 average. Having those two at the top of the order is a coach's dream.