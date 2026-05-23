How to Watch WVU vs. Kansas in Big 12 Title Game: Start Time, Channel + Odds

This is what you play for — a chance to hoist a trophy. Tonight, the West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks for the Big 12 Conference tournament crown.

Kansas was in a dogfight with Oklahoma State in their semifinal matchup before exploding for six runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a 9-2 lead. Augusto Mungarrieta and Savion Flowers each drove in a run, and then star shortstop Tyson LeBlanc blew it open with a grand slam, effectively punching Kansas' ticket to the title game.

West Virginia burned through six pitchers to advance past Arizona State, but Steve Sabins pushed all of the right buttons. What a whale of a ballgame that was. The Mountaineers led 4-3 heading to the bottom of the 8th, but picked up three huge insurance runs for Dawson Montesa. Landon Hairston came within a few feet of hitting a three-run homer in the top of the ninth for ASU, which would have made it a one-run game.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's championship game.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 9 West Virginia (39-13, 21-9) vs. No. 13 Kansas (41-16, 22-8)

Where: Surprise, AZ — Surprise Stadium (10,714)

Dates/Times: Saturday, May 23rd, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

With West Virginia winning all three games in Lawrence and then burning a good chunk of their bullpen, you would think Kansas would be the favorite coming into this one. The revenge factor and pitching advantage are real. Instead, WVU is the favorite, checking in at -166 on the moneyline with Kansas at +130. The over/under is 13.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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