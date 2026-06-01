How to Watch WVU vs. Kentucky Regional Final Clash: Start Time, Channel + Odds

What a Sunday for West Virginia.

They came into the day needing two wins and with a very thin pitching staff, and they got the job done, beating Wake Forest handily and then erasing a three-run deficit in the ninth to beat Kentucky, forcing a win-or-go-home game Monday with a spot in the super regionals on the line.

Here is all of what you need to know going into this big-time clash between the Mountaineers and Wildcats.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 9 West Virginia (42-15, 21-9) vs. Kentucky (33-22, 13-17)

Where: Morgantown, WV — Kendrick Family Ballpark (3,500)

Dates/Times: Monday, June 1st, 6 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Another chance for Maxx Yehl?

The West Virginia ace was knocked out of Saturday's game against Kentucky in the first inning, leaving with an injury. The good news is Yehl seems to be feeling much better, and head coach Steve Sabins told reporters after the win over Wake Forest that he could potentially pitch if they won the first game against Kentucky. If Yehl is indeed able to go and pitch to his standard, it will be a huge advantage for the Mountaineers, who are just one win away from hosting super regionals, thanks to Saint Mary's eliminating top-seed UCLA.

Once again, the oddsmakers are believers in the Mountaineers, setting West Virginia as the favorite at -166 on the moneyline and Kentucky at +130. There is no run line or over/under as of Sunday at 9:35 p.m. ET. We will update this story once those odds are revealed.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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