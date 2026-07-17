Latest Injury Update on Promising WVU Pitcher JJ Glasscock

All the way back in late February, just before the series against Liberty, West Virginia redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher JJ Glasscock had to be taken to the emergency room after team trainers and doctors were unsure of what was going on with his shoulder and arm, which were swollen, unlike anything they had seen before.

At the hospital, they performed X-rays, a sonogram, a CT scan, and an echocardiogram, and eventually identified a 10 cm blood clot in his left shoulder, which they removed, and he was diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome.

Fortunately, everything seems to be going well in his recovery process, according to his father, John Glasscock, who gave us an update early Friday morning.

"His TOS (Thoracic Outlet Syndrome) was unique; it was in his non-throwing shoulder. Less than 1% have that happen; usually, it's your throwing shoulder. He had surgery on April 23rd to remove the 1st rib; everything turned out well. He's been rehabbing at WVU and just started throwing again. The surgeon said that it usually is on one side only and doesn't expect his throwing shoulder to ever have it. We are looking forward to WVU fans finally seeing what he brings to the table next year."

His father also tells West Virginia On SI that he will be officially cleared by the surgeon in early August. Glasscock just began playing catch three weeks ago, and the expectation is that he will be able to participate in fall ball.

What to expect from Glasscock in 2027

WVU Athletics Communications

Much of this depends on how things go over the next handful of months, but Glasscock, in my opinion, should absolutely be in play for a starting spot in the weekend rotation. Although it is not his pitching arm, the coaching staff will still have to be careful with his workload in the fall and early on in the winter, considering he pitched just one inning in 2026.

We could see something similar to the way they managed Maxx Yehl, who was on a pitch count through his first couple of turns in the rotation before being turned loose.

In his only outing this past season, Glasscock pitched a clean frame against Georgia Southern, setting one batter down on strikes and needing just nine pitches to retire the side. Toward the end of last season, he really started to turn it on, posting six consecutive scoreless outings against BYU, Kansas State, Kansas, Arizona, and Kentucky.

If you are looking for someone to be one of the biggest surprises in the Big 12, much like Yehl was this year, Glasscock is a pretty good pick.