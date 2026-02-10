Steve Sabins Believes WVU Has the Top D-II Pitching Transfers — Here's Why it Matters

Recruiting the lower levels of college baseball has been a huge success for West Virginia baseball over the years, especially when it comes to pitching.

Because of how well those recent arms performed, it allowed WVU to land what head coach Steve Sabins believes to be the top three pitchers in Division II — Dawson Montesa (Adelphia), Ian Korn (Seton Hill), and Chansen Cole (Newberry) — each of which will have a big impact on the Mountaineers this spring.

“When you recruit transfer portal starting pitching, pitchers that are able to throw 80-100 innings, whether NAIA, Division II, Division III, Division I, that just means that you’re able to stay healthy, compete, and not implode on the mound," Sabins explained. "I don’t care if you’re facing little leaguers or you’re facing big leaguers. It doesn’t really matter. There’s not that many guys in the country that can actually do that — show up every week and throw seven innings, so that’s a great starting point."

The one thing Sabins feels really confident about is how these three will respond to pressure and adversity. He mentioned how at the Division II level there is a sizeable drop-off from these three and the relief pitchers that those schools have, so if they happen to run into any trouble, they know they're staying in the game, and they have to grind through it. That mental toughness has already been developed, and so much so that they're likely much further along in that regard than a returning pitcher who has limited experience.

To have a successful season, you have to have inning eaters who can help save your bullpen as much as possible over a weekend series and eventually in postseason play. This trio checks that box.

Here's everything Sabins had to say about that group.

Dawson Montesa

“He’s a superstar. He was at Adelphi — not a powerhouse that a lot of people have heard about, but he had a lot of success. His walk-to-strikeout numbers are insane.”

Ian Korn

“Ian Korn has been fantastic. He was the National Division II Pitcher of the Year last year, and he’s been great. Strike thrower, competitive. He’s going to provide a ton of value to our team.”

Chansen Cole

“Chansen Cole has probably been the biggest surprise. He’s the youngest Division II pitcher out of that crew. He’s from Newberry College in South Carolina. When we were playing Clemson in the regional, we were recruiting him pretty actively. So, he came and bought a ticket and watched us play Clemson. So, sweeping that regional sure helps on the recruiting front when the Mountaineer fans are going crazy, and you’re winning ball games. He’s about as mature and confident as a sophomore player that I’ve ever had.”

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Three Under-the-Radar Transfers Who Could Have a Big Impact for West Virginia in 2026

What New WVU WR Kedrick Triplett Just Said About the QB Competition

Jersey Numbers and Official Measurements for Every WVU Football Transfer

MAILBAG: Position Battles, Ross Hodge's Offense, Portal Signings + More

West Virginia Looking to Pluck Elite Four-Star WR Out of Pitt's Backyard