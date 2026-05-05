How to Watch WVU vs. Marshall: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Prediction

This evening marks the final midweek game of the regular season for the West Virginia Mountaineers, and it's one they can't afford to lose as they take on the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Obviously, the result is not going to improve their NCAA Tournament resume or prevent them from making it (they're a lock), but a loss would certainly hurt the RPI. Even with a massive series against Kansas looming in the background, they need to lock in and take care of the Herd.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's in-state clash in the state capitol.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 15 West Virginia (31-12, 16-8) vs. Marshall (21-26, 11-13)

Where: Charleston, WV — GoMart Ballpark (4,500)

Dates/Times: Tuesday, May 5th at 6 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

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Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Expected pitching matchups for today

WVU: David Hagen (3-1, 4.74 ERA, 16 K, 16 BB, 19.0 IP)

MU: Landen Doll (2-3, 6.82 ERA, 41 K, 11 BB, 33.0 IP)

Prediction: West Virginia 5, Marshall 4

Efficiency is going to be the big thing tonight for WVU starter David Hagen. His last two times out, he's really labored, tossing 36 pitches in 0.2 innings against Pitt and 42 pitches in one inning vs. Cincinnati. Ideally, he'll give them three scoreless innings as he did against the Herd on March 24th before turning it over to the bullpen. In his two starts against Marshall this season, he's allowed one run on two hits across five innings.

For some reason, I have that feeling this is going to be a game where West Virginia has to come from behind to win. They lost 7-6 to Marshall on April 30th a year ago in Charleston, so it wouldn't be all that surprising to see a bit of a flat spot, especially with what's on deck. I'll go with the Mountaineers edging this one out, but it won't be pretty.