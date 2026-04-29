How to Watch No. 18 WVU vs. Penn State: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds

It was a brutal week for West Virginia, but they can get back on track this evening, facing a Penn State team that's really going through it this season.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 18 West Virginia (28-12, 13-8) vs. Penn State (12-29, 5-16)

Where: University Park, PA — Medlar Field at Lubrano Park (5,406)

Dates/Times: Wednesday, April 29th, 6 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Projected pitching matchups for tonight (not confirmed)

(WVU) Bryson Thacker: Sabins switched things up last week against Pitt, starting Thacker instead of David Hagen, and it did not go well for either pitcher. Because Hagen threw over 40 pitches in one inning against Cincinnati, I'd be surprised to see him available today. Thacker made an appearance but tossed just 11 pitches. Maybe a second crack at starting is in store for the lefty.

(Penn State) Mason Butash: I'm not really sure who the Nittany Lions will put on the bump, but my best guess would be Butash. It's been a rough season for him to this point, pitching to the tune of an 8.31 ERA over 21.2 innings of work.

West Virginia is the heavy favorite in this one, as expected, coming in at -700 on the moneyline. Meanwhile, Penn State is +440.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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