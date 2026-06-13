How to Watch WVU vs. North Carolina: Start Time, Channel, Projected Pitchers + Odds

Two years after being swept by North Carolina in the super regionals, the West Virginia Mountaineers will get another shot at the Tar Heels as the two will square off in the winner's bracket game on Sunday evening. West Virginia beat Troy in its first game of the College World Series 7-5, and North Carolina got some late insurance with a three-run homer in the 8th, eventually beating Ole Miss, 6-2.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's battle.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (46-15, 21-9) vs. North Carolina (51-12-1, 22-8)

Where: Omaha, NE — Charles Schwab Field (35,000)

Dates/Times: Sunday, June 14th, 7 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Projected Pitchers

Ryan Lynch (North Carolina): Lynch gave up four runs on six hits in 5.2 innings of work in the Tar Heels' loss to USC in game one of the supers. He was dynamite against VCU in the regional, which was a pleasant sign for Scott Forbes after he had given up a combined nine runs in 7.1 innings in the two starts against NC State and Pitt.

Maxx Yehl (West Virginia): The Big 12 Pitcher of the Year will get the ball for the Mountaineers on Sunday and will be looking for his third straight solid start since the hiccup against Kentucky in game two of the Morgantown regional. In his last two outings (vs. Kentucky, Cal Poly), Yehl has allowed a combined two runs on seven hits over 10 innings.

As you would have guessed, the Tar Heels are indeed the favorite for this one, checking in at -175 on the moneyline, while West Virginia is +135. UNC is -1.5 (-110) on the run line, and the over/under is currently sitting at 10.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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