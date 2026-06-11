How to Watch WVU vs. Troy: Start Time, Channel, Projected Pitchers + Odds

Are the nerves setting in yet? If not, they will be here soon, as West Virginia and Troy, two College World Series first-timers, will be the first squads to take the field in Omaha this weekend.

Let's set the table for Friday afternoon's matchup in Omaha.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 9 West Virginia (45-15, 21-9) vs. Troy (38-30, 17-13)

Where: Omaha, NE — Charles Schwab Field (35,000)

Dates/Times: Friday, June 12th, 2 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Projected Pitchers

Benjamin Stubbs (Troy): The senior lefty has been the Trojans' ace this season, pitching to the tune of a 4.93 ERA over the course of 91.1 innings. He did run into a rough patch from mid-May to early April, where he allowed 23 runs over the span of four starts. Stubbs has been sharp of late, though, combining to allow just five runs over 11.1 innings in his two starts in the NCAA Tournament against Miami (FL) and Little Rock.

Maxx Yehl (West Virginia): Steve Sabins could opt to go with Chansen Cole here in game one, but I'm projecting the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year to get the ball, which would allow him to toe the mound earlier next week, assuming WVU doesn't lose its first two games. Yehl has not been charged for more than two earned runs since April 11th vs. Texas Tech, and that could be bad news for Troy considering he's due to have a dynamite start. He's been solid in postseason play, but not quite as sharp as he had been.

West Virginia opened at -210, but has since jumped up to -230 with money coming in on the Mountaineers. Troy is +175 as of early Thursday morning. WVU is -1.5 (-130) on the run line, and the over/under is sitting at 10.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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