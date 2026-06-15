How to Watch WVU vs. Troy: Start Time, Channel, Projected Pitchers + Odds

Well, it's not always going to go the way you draw it up, and for West Virginia and Troy, they are going to have to fight like hell to keep playing. On Tuesday afternoon, the two will meet once again in an elimination game. The winner will face North Carolina, whom they will have to beat twice to reach the championship series.

Here is everything you need to know about Tuesday's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (46-16, 21-9) vs. Troy (39-31, 17-13)

Where: Omaha, NE — Charles Schwab Field (35,000)

Dates/Times: Tuesday, June 16th, 1 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Projected Pitchers

Tommy Egan/Hayden Smith (Troy): To be honest, I have no clue where Skylar Meade will go, and heck, it may not even be either of these two. Both pitched against Ole Miss, but not a ton. Egan threw 44 pitches across two innings while Smith threw 34 in one.

Dawson Montesa (WVU): With the season on the line, West Virginia could go back to Chansen Cole, considering he only threw 52 pitches, but after how well the Trojans' hitters barreled him up, I don't think they'll go in that direction. Montesa has yet to make an appearance in the College World Series, and he would be pitching in the same situation as he did in the regional, getting the nod against Wake Forest, the first game after the Mountaineers picked up their first loss. If he can pound the zone early and often and his breaking ball is competitive, he'll give WVU a shot to stay alive.

West Virginia is a fairly heavy favorite, opening at -215. Troy is +165. Meanwhile, WVU is -1.5 on the run line and -120, and the over/under is currently 11.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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