Is WVU Now a Lock to Host? What the New Tournament Projections Say

Hosting a regional is at the forefront of every West Virginia fan's mind, especially after the Mountaineers were able to advance to the Big 12 Conference semifinals last night with a 4-2 win over Kansas State.

But what about pushing for a top-8 seed? Is it possible? Perhaps, but according to the staff at D1 Baseball, only "if it continues to win at the Big 12 tournament."

They, alongside Baseball America, unveiled a new field of 64 projection, both of which have the Mountaieners hosting.

No. 1 West Virginia (12th overall) vs. No. 4 Holy Cross

No. 2 USC vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech

No. 1 West Virginia (16th overall) vs. No. 4 South Dakota State

No. 2 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 UTSA

Jacob Rudner of Baseball America has had West Virginia as a two-seed, but bumped them up to the final one line after last night's win.

"We’ve been hesitant to move a second Big 12 team above the hosting line because of how the selection committee has treated the conference in recent years, particularly last season, when the league was shut out of hosting entirely," he explained. "Kansas, which won the regular season title and its opening game in the Big 12 Tournament, remains our top projected host from the conference. But West Virginia, after beating Kansas State to advance to the Big 12 semifinals, has now climbed above the hosting line with Oregon State falling out. The Mountaineers simply own too many quality wins over tournament-caliber teams, something Oregon State’s resume lacks. West Virginia also enters Selection Monday with fresh momentum generated during conference tournament week, while independent Oregon State has spent the week idle at home. It’s a close race for the final hosting spot, but at this point, it made more sense for us to give the edge to the Mountaineers."

It would be criminal if WVU didn't host

WVU Athletics Communications

The Big 12 may not be as strong as the SEC or ACC, but it's by far and away the third-best league in America. The fact that they were one game behind the league champs, whom they swept on the road, is really the argument you need. But if we want to take it a step further, they have one of the most balanced lineups in the country, headlined by the top player in the 2027 draft class, and have the top three pitchers in the Big 12 based on ERA, including the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year.

The resume speaks for itself. They lost two series all year (UCF and Cincinnati) and have series wins over No. 13 Kansas, No. 21 Arizona State, and a win over No. 22 Cincinnati. If you ask me, beating Kansas State last night should have removed any doubt about WVU's shot to host. Now, it's just a matter of how much more they can improve their resume and potentially vie for a top-eight spot.