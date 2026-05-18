WVU is Knocking on the Door of a Top Five Ranking in One Major Poll

It wasn't easy, or pretty for that matter, but the West Virginia Mountaineers were able to keep their regional hosting hopes alive this past weekend, taking two of three from the TCU Horned Frogs. This gives WVU a 37-13 (21-9) record entering postseason play, and as they head out to Surprise, Arizona, they'll have a new ranking attached to their name, at least in two of the polls.

Here's a look at where the Mountaineers stand in this week's Top 25 polls.

Note: D1Baseball is the publication that the NCAA goes by.

Perfect Game USA

1. UCLA

2. North Carolina

3. Georgia Tech

4. Georgia

5. Texas

6. West Virginia (up one spot from last week)

7. Florida State

8. Auburn

9. Oregon State

10. Southern Miss

11. Oregon

12. Texas A&M

13. Alabama

14. Florida

15. Nebraska

16. Kansas

17. Arkansas

18. Mississippi State

19. USC

20. Cincinnati

21. Oklahoma State

22. Coastal Carolina

23. Mercer

24. Arizona State

25. Tennessee

D1Baseball

1. UCLA

2. North Carolina

3. Georgia Tech

4. Georgia

5. Texas

6. Auburn

7. Oregon State

8. Southern Miss

9. West Virginia (same as last week)

10. Texas A&M

11. Florida State

12. Arkansas

13. Kansas

14. Oregon

15. Alabama

16. Mississippi State

17. Ole Miss

18. Florida

19. Oklahoma State

20. Nebraska

21. Arizona State

22. Cincinnati

23. Tennessee

24. Coastal Carolina

25. USC

Baseball America

1. UCLA

2. Georgia Tech

3. North Carolina

4. Georgia

5. Texas

6. Auburn

7. Oregon State

8. Southern Miss

9. Florida

10. Arkansas

11. Florida State

12. West Virginia (up one spot from last week)

13. Texas A&M

14. Kansas

15. Alabama

16. Mississippi State

17. Cincinnati

18. Oregon

19. Oklahoma State

20. Tennessee

21. Nebraska

22. USC

23. UC Santa Barbara

24. Arizona State

25. Ole Miss

What's on deck for the Mountaineers?

Christopher Hall/West Virginia On S

The Big 12 Conference tournament. The Mountaineers will be the No. 2 seed and will have a double bye to open the event. They will face the winner of the 10/11 vs. 7 game in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Kansas State and Utah will go at it on Tuesday, with the winner taking on TCU.

There's a chance that the Frogs could meet up with the Mountaineers again, which would be a challenging first game for WVU in Surprise. TCU gave Steve Sabins' squad all sorts of problems throughout the three-game series this past weekend, and in all honesty, probably should have won the series if it weren't for some control issues late in game three.

Winning that first game of the Big 12 tournament is crucial, as it would push WVU closer to being a lock to host a regional. Win two games and that probably ge,ts the job done, completely taking the decision out of the selection committee's hands.