WVU is Knocking on the Door of a Top Five Ranking in One Major Poll
It wasn't easy, or pretty for that matter, but the West Virginia Mountaineers were able to keep their regional hosting hopes alive this past weekend, taking two of three from the TCU Horned Frogs. This gives WVU a 37-13 (21-9) record entering postseason play, and as they head out to Surprise, Arizona, they'll have a new ranking attached to their name, at least in two of the polls.
Here's a look at where the Mountaineers stand in this week's Top 25 polls.
Note: D1Baseball is the publication that the NCAA goes by.
Perfect Game USA
1. UCLA
2. North Carolina
3. Georgia Tech
4. Georgia
5. Texas
6. West Virginia (up one spot from last week)
7. Florida State
8. Auburn
9. Oregon State
10. Southern Miss
11. Oregon
12. Texas A&M
13. Alabama
14. Florida
15. Nebraska
16. Kansas
17. Arkansas
18. Mississippi State
19. USC
20. Cincinnati
21. Oklahoma State
22. Coastal Carolina
23. Mercer
24. Arizona State
25. Tennessee
D1Baseball
1. UCLA
2. North Carolina
3. Georgia Tech
4. Georgia
5. Texas
6. Auburn
7. Oregon State
8. Southern Miss
9. West Virginia (same as last week)
10. Texas A&M
11. Florida State
12. Arkansas
13. Kansas
14. Oregon
15. Alabama
16. Mississippi State
17. Ole Miss
18. Florida
19. Oklahoma State
20. Nebraska
21. Arizona State
22. Cincinnati
23. Tennessee
24. Coastal Carolina
25. USC
Baseball America
1. UCLA
2. Georgia Tech
3. North Carolina
4. Georgia
5. Texas
6. Auburn
7. Oregon State
8. Southern Miss
9. Florida
10. Arkansas
11. Florida State
12. West Virginia (up one spot from last week)
13. Texas A&M
14. Kansas
15. Alabama
16. Mississippi State
17. Cincinnati
18. Oregon
19. Oklahoma State
20. Tennessee
21. Nebraska
22. USC
23. UC Santa Barbara
24. Arizona State
25. Ole Miss
What's on deck for the Mountaineers?
The Big 12 Conference tournament. The Mountaineers will be the No. 2 seed and will have a double bye to open the event. They will face the winner of the 10/11 vs. 7 game in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Kansas State and Utah will go at it on Tuesday, with the winner taking on TCU.
There's a chance that the Frogs could meet up with the Mountaineers again, which would be a challenging first game for WVU in Surprise. TCU gave Steve Sabins' squad all sorts of problems throughout the three-game series this past weekend, and in all honesty, probably should have won the series if it weren't for some control issues late in game three.
Winning that first game of the Big 12 tournament is crucial, as it would push WVU closer to being a lock to host a regional. Win two games and that probably ge,ts the job done, completely taking the decision out of the selection committee's hands.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_