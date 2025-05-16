Jace Rinehart Selected as a Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist
West Virginia University outfielder Jace Rinehart was named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy by the NCBWA on Thursday.
The senior from Mannington (WV) owns a .347 batting average, has collected a Big 12 Conference best 20 doubles, and is tied for the team-lead in home runs with eight.
In league play, Rinehart ranks second in doubles (12), fifth in RBI (32), eighth in slugging percentage (.670), and eighth in batting average (.370)
The Dick Howser Trophy, presented by The Game Headwear, is given in memory of the former Florida State University All-America shortstop and major league player and manager who died of brain cancer in 1987. The trophy is regarded as baseball's most prestigious award. Criteria for consideration of the trophy include performance on the field, leadership, moral character and courage – all qualities that were exemplified by Dick Howser's life.
The ‘25 news conference with the winner will be held at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, the home of the College World Series, for the 13th year. The winner also will be unveiled on MLB Network in a special national presentation at 9:30 a.m. (CDT) prior to the Friday, June 13, news conference in Omaha at 10 a.m. (CDT) in the Schwab Field Media Room before the first game of the 78th NCAA College World Series.
Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalists
DH Kuhio Aloy - Arkansas
SS Wehiwa Aloy - Arkansas
SP Kade Anderson - LSU
SP Jamie Arnold - Florida State
SS Aiva Arquette - Oregon State
1B Brady Ballinger - Kansas
SP Tyler Bremer - UC Santa Barbara
SP Harrison Bodendorf - Oklahoma State
RP Kade Brown - Sacramento State
OF Drew Burress - Georgia Tech
OF Robbie Burnett - Georgia
UT Bryce Calloway - New Orleans
SS Roch Cholowsky - UCLA
3B Kerrington Cross - Cincinnati
OF Charles Davalan - Arkansas
2B Ryan Daniels - UConn
SP Liam Doyle - Tennessee
SP Joseph Dzierwa - Michigan State
1B Andrew Fischer - Tennessee
C Ryan Galvan - Texas
SP Trevor Hansen - UC Irvine
3B Ethan Hedges - USC
OF Ike Irish - Auburn
C Grant Jay - DBU
1B Jared Jones - LSU
2B Gavin Kilen - Tennessee
SS Matt King - Arizona State
SP Jake Knapp - North Carolina
SS Justin Lebron – Alabama
3B Kade Lewis - Wake Forest
SP Tommy LaPour - TCU
OF Jace LaViolette - Texas A&M
SS Alex Lodise - Florida State
RP Lucas Mahlstedt - Clemson
SP JB Middleto - Southern Miss
3B Ben Miller - Duke
2B Nick Monistere - Southern Miss
SP Jacob Morrison - Coastal Carolina
OF Mason Neville - Oregon
OF Cameron Nickens - Austin Peay
3B Brady O’Brien - Richmond
RP Ricky Ojeda - UC Irvine
SP Jack Ohman - Yale
DH Jordy Oriach - New Mexico
DH Armani Raygoza - UTRGV
3B Ace Reese - Mississippi State
OF Jace Rinehart - West Virginia
SP Ruger Riojas - Texas
2B Nick Rodriguez - Missouri State
3B Matt Schark - Southern Illinois
C Luke Stevenson - North Carolina
UT Noah Sullivan - Mississippi State
DH Johnny Sweeney - USC Upstate
OF Devin Taylor - Indiana
SP Zane Taylor - UNCW
OF Cardell Thibodeaux - Southern
C Carson Tinney - Notre Dame
2B Cooper Torres - ETSU
OF Gavin Turley - Oregon State
2B Mitch Voit - Michigan
RP Dylan Volantis - Texas
SP Joey Volini - Florida State
2B Kyle Walker - Arizona State
SP Kyson Witherspoon - Oklahoma
1B Jacob Walsh - Oregon
SS Colin Yeaman - UC Irvine
DH Ryland Zaborowski - Georgia
