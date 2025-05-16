Mountaineers Now

Jace Rinehart Selected as a Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist

Christopher Hall

West Virginia outfielder Jace Rinehart
West Virginia outfielder Jace Rinehart

West Virginia University outfielder Jace Rinehart was named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy by the NCBWA on Thursday.

The senior from Mannington (WV) owns a .347 batting average, has collected a Big 12 Conference best 20 doubles, and is tied for the team-lead in home runs with eight.

In league play, Rinehart ranks second in doubles (12), fifth in RBI (32), eighth in slugging percentage (.670), and eighth in batting average (.370)

The Dick Howser Trophy, presented by The Game Headwear, is given in memory of the former Florida State University All-America shortstop and major league player and manager who died of brain cancer in 1987. The trophy is regarded as baseball's most prestigious award. Criteria for consideration of the trophy include performance on the field, leadership, moral character and courage – all qualities that were exemplified by Dick Howser's life.

The ‘25 news conference with the winner will be held at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, the home of the College World Series, for the 13th year. The winner also will be unveiled on MLB Network in a special national presentation at 9:30 a.m. (CDT) prior to the Friday, June 13, news conference in Omaha at 10 a.m. (CDT) in the Schwab Field Media Room before the first game of the 78th NCAA College World Series.

Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalists

DH Kuhio Aloy - Arkansas

SS Wehiwa Aloy - Arkansas

SP Kade Anderson - LSU

SP Jamie Arnold - Florida State

SS Aiva Arquette - Oregon State

1B Brady Ballinger - Kansas

SP Tyler Bremer - UC Santa Barbara

SP Harrison Bodendorf - Oklahoma State

RP Kade Brown - Sacramento State

OF Drew Burress - Georgia Tech

OF Robbie Burnett - Georgia

UT Bryce Calloway - New Orleans

SS Roch Cholowsky - UCLA

3B Kerrington Cross - Cincinnati

OF Charles Davalan - Arkansas

2B Ryan Daniels - UConn

SP Liam Doyle - Tennessee

SP Joseph Dzierwa - Michigan State

1B Andrew Fischer - Tennessee

C Ryan Galvan - Texas

SP Trevor Hansen - UC Irvine

3B Ethan Hedges - USC

OF Ike Irish - Auburn

C Grant Jay - DBU

1B Jared Jones - LSU

2B Gavin Kilen - Tennessee

SS Matt King - Arizona State

SP Jake Knapp - North Carolina

SS Justin Lebron – Alabama

3B Kade Lewis - Wake Forest

SP Tommy LaPour - TCU

OF Jace LaViolette - Texas A&M

SS Alex Lodise - Florida State

RP Lucas Mahlstedt - Clemson

SP JB Middleto - Southern Miss

3B Ben Miller - Duke

2B Nick Monistere - Southern Miss

SP Jacob Morrison - Coastal Carolina

OF Mason Neville - Oregon

OF Cameron Nickens - Austin Peay

3B Brady O’Brien - Richmond

RP Ricky Ojeda - UC Irvine

SP Jack Ohman - Yale

DH Jordy Oriach - New Mexico

DH Armani Raygoza - UTRGV

3B Ace Reese - Mississippi State

OF Jace Rinehart - West Virginia

SP Ruger Riojas - Texas

2B Nick Rodriguez - Missouri State

3B Matt Schark - Southern Illinois

C Luke Stevenson - North Carolina

UT Noah Sullivan - Mississippi State

DH Johnny Sweeney - USC Upstate

OF Devin Taylor - Indiana

SP Zane Taylor - UNCW

OF Cardell Thibodeaux - Southern

C Carson Tinney - Notre Dame

2B Cooper Torres - ETSU

OF Gavin Turley - Oregon State

2B Mitch Voit - Michigan

RP Dylan Volantis - Texas

SP Joey Volini - Florida State

2B Kyle Walker - Arizona State

SP Kyson Witherspoon - Oklahoma

1B Jacob Walsh - Oregon

SS Colin Yeaman - UC Irvine

DH Ryland Zaborowski - Georgia

Published
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

