Latest Projection Gives WVU Hosting Nod — Now Comes the Hard Part

After ripping off seven straight wins, including two sweeps of conference foes, the West Virginia Mountaineers have re-entered the conversation to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament. There is still a lot of work left to be done, but if things ended today, they would be in great shape to be one of the top sixteen teams.

The RPI needs some work (currently 18th), but as of this morning, Baseball America has the Mountaineers hosting a regional, which would feature a tough opponent out of the SEC and a team they beat in a non-conference series early in the year.

1. West Virginia

2. Ole Miss

3. Liberty

4. Binghampton

What the Mountaineers need to do to secure hosting position

Sweeping TCU would essentially guarantee WVU a top 16 spot, but to be honest, they don't need to do that. They just have to find a way to take two of three and win the series. Being a one-and-done in the Big 12 Conference tournament could throw a wrench into things, depending on who the loss is to and how much it dings their RPI.

To be safe, winning a game or two should be more than enough to get the job done. If they stay hot and pull off a sweep AND make a deep run in the conference tournament in Surprise, AZ, then they would get an easier field than the one projected above and would also be in line to host a super regional, assuming they take care of business in the opening round. Could you imagine a best-of-three series in Morgantown with the winner punching their ticket to Omaha? That place would be overflowing with fans.

WVU is built to make a run

Unlike years past, this team doesn't really have a glaring weakness. Before, it could be only having one legit starting pitcher, not having enough capable arms in the bullpen, defense, or what have you. This is one of the most, if not the most, athletic teams West Virginia has ever had, and it shows in their ability to make incredible plays in the field, along with the routine ones.

When you have the top fielding percentage, team ERA, third-best batting average, and second-most stolen bases in the Big 12, you're about as complete as it gets. Assuming starting pitchers Maxx Yehl and Chansen Cole continue to shove, the Mountaineers will be in every game they play, making reaching Omaha feel like a legit possibility for the first time in a while.