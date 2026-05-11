Trending Up! WVU Jumps Into Top 10 for the First Time This Season

What a weekend it was for Steve Sabins and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Going into a big-time three-game road series against first-place Kansas, I think most would have been perfectly content with taking two out of three, thus bolstering the NCAA Tournament resume.

Winning two wasn't enough for WVU, and instead, they pulled off a three-game sweep, which keeps them alive in the Big 12 title race, now sitting just one game back of the Jayhawks entering the final weekend.

They received two stellar outings from starting pitchers Maxx Yehl and Chansen Cole, not to mention Ian Korn, who tossed four scoreless innings to keep the Jayhawks in check in game two to clinch the series.

With the three wins, the Mountaineers made a move up in each of the top 25 polls.

D1Baseball (the one the NCAA uses)

1. UCLA

2. North Carolina

3. Georgia Tech

4. Georgia

5. Auburn

6. Texas

7. Oregon State

8. Southern Miss

9. West Virginia

10. Texas A&M

11. Florida State

12. Arkansas

13. Mississippi State

14. Kansas

15. Ole Miss

16. Oregon

17. USC

18. Alabama

19. Florida

20. Coastal Carolina

21. Oklahoma State

22. Arizona State

23. Boston College

24. Nebraska

25. Cincinnati

Baseball America

1. UCLA

2. North Carolina

3. Georgia Tech

4. Auburn

5. Georgia

6. Texas

7. Oregon State

8. Southern Miss

9. Florida

10. Arkansas

11. Florida State

12. Mississippi State

13. West Virginia

14. USC

15. Texas A&M

16. Kansas

17. Coastal Carolina

18. Cincinnati

19. Alabama

20. Oklahoma

21. Oklahoma State

22. Ole Miss

23. Oregon

24. Tennessee

25. UC Santa Barbara

What's on deck for the Mountaineers?

West Virginia University outfielder Armani Guzman | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

No midweek game this week as West Virginia will center its focus on the final three-game series in Big 12 play against the TCU Horned Frogs, who are fresh off of sweeping Utah. As previously mentioned, the Mountaineers can still defend their Big 12 regular season crown as long as they finish the weekend with one more win than Kansas and UCF doesn't have one more win than WVU in their upcoming series.

They hold the tiebreaker over Kansas and Arizona State, but do not have it over the Knights, which is still in the mix. Per conference rules, any two (or more) teams that finish at the top with the same record will be awarded a share of the conference title. As far as seeding is concerned for the Big 12 tournament, that's where the tiebreakers become extremely important.

Also, if WVU doesn't win the Big 12 or clinch a share of it, it's important that they win at least one game to clinch a spot in the top four, giving them a first round bye in the conference tournament.