Trending Up! WVU Jumps Into Top 10 for the First Time This Season
What a weekend it was for Steve Sabins and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Going into a big-time three-game road series against first-place Kansas, I think most would have been perfectly content with taking two out of three, thus bolstering the NCAA Tournament resume.
Winning two wasn't enough for WVU, and instead, they pulled off a three-game sweep, which keeps them alive in the Big 12 title race, now sitting just one game back of the Jayhawks entering the final weekend.
They received two stellar outings from starting pitchers Maxx Yehl and Chansen Cole, not to mention Ian Korn, who tossed four scoreless innings to keep the Jayhawks in check in game two to clinch the series.
With the three wins, the Mountaineers made a move up in each of the top 25 polls.
D1Baseball (the one the NCAA uses)
1. UCLA
2. North Carolina
3. Georgia Tech
4. Georgia
5. Auburn
6. Texas
7. Oregon State
8. Southern Miss
9. West Virginia
10. Texas A&M
11. Florida State
12. Arkansas
13. Mississippi State
14. Kansas
15. Ole Miss
16. Oregon
17. USC
18. Alabama
19. Florida
20. Coastal Carolina
21. Oklahoma State
22. Arizona State
23. Boston College
24. Nebraska
25. Cincinnati
Baseball America
1. UCLA
2. North Carolina
3. Georgia Tech
4. Auburn
5. Georgia
6. Texas
7. Oregon State
8. Southern Miss
9. Florida
10. Arkansas
11. Florida State
12. Mississippi State
13. West Virginia
14. USC
15. Texas A&M
16. Kansas
17. Coastal Carolina
18. Cincinnati
19. Alabama
20. Oklahoma
21. Oklahoma State
22. Ole Miss
23. Oregon
24. Tennessee
25. UC Santa Barbara
What's on deck for the Mountaineers?
No midweek game this week as West Virginia will center its focus on the final three-game series in Big 12 play against the TCU Horned Frogs, who are fresh off of sweeping Utah. As previously mentioned, the Mountaineers can still defend their Big 12 regular season crown as long as they finish the weekend with one more win than Kansas and UCF doesn't have one more win than WVU in their upcoming series.
They hold the tiebreaker over Kansas and Arizona State, but do not have it over the Knights, which is still in the mix. Per conference rules, any two (or more) teams that finish at the top with the same record will be awarded a share of the conference title. As far as seeding is concerned for the Big 12 tournament, that's where the tiebreakers become extremely important.
Also, if WVU doesn't win the Big 12 or clinch a share of it, it's important that they win at least one game to clinch a spot in the top four, giving them a first round bye in the conference tournament.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_