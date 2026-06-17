Looking Ahead to WVU's 2027 Roster: Returners, Transfers, Commits & Draft Questions

Unfortunately, the West Virginia baseball season has come to an end, but what a wild & wonderful ride it was. The Mountaineers hosted a super regional for the first time ever and then reached the College World Series, also for the first time.

Losing the last game of the season is always tough for a player, coach, or fan to stomach, but everyone who is a part of this program and supports it should be ecstatic with where this thing is headed. Fourteen years ago, they considered shutting the program down, and this season, they were one of the final four teams standing.

The Mountaineers will have an opportunity to build on this season with several key pieces set to return, along with an intriguing group of newcomers set to enter the building. The 2027 roster is far from being finalized as the portal movement is just getting started, and a handful of players will have to make a decision on the MLB Draft and whether or not they will sign if picked.

Here is a breakdown of who is out of eligibility, who should be returning, who is leaving, who is draft eligible, and, of course, the commitments from the portal and high school ranks.

Graduating

P Reese Bassinger

P Carson Estridge

P Ian Korn

P Ben McDougal

INF Brodie Kresser

OF/C Matthew Graveline

OF Ben Lumsden

OF Paul Schoenfeld

OF Brock Wills

DH Sean Smith

Draft Eligible, Can Return

P JJ Glasscock (R-So.)

P Dawson Montesa (Jr.)

P Maxx Yehl (R-Jr.)

IF Tyrus Hall (Jr.)

1B/OF Armani Guzman (Jr.)

Not Draft-Eligible, Can Return

LHP Joshua Surigao (So.)

RHP Chansen Cole (So.)

RHP David Hagen (So.)

RHP Bryson Hoff (So.)

RHP Mac Stiffler (So.)

RHP Bryant Yoak (So.)

INF Matt Ineich (So.)

C Creed Erdos (So.)

C/IF Gavin Kelly (So.)

LHP JD Costanzo (R-Fr.)

OF Maxwell Molessa (R-Fr.)

INF Ryan Maggy (R-Fr.)

LHP Wyatt Mosley (Fr.)

RHP Hudson Cavallo (Fr.)

RHP Ben Goodacre (Fr.)

RHP JT Huether (Fr.)

RHP David Perez (Fr.)

RHP Brayden Robinson (Fr.)

RHP Weston Smith (Fr.)

INF Zahir Barjam (Fr.)

INF Sean Goldy (Fr.)

INF Weston Mazey (Fr.)

INF Matthew Robaugh (Fr.)

INF Colton Sims (Fr.)

Incoming Freshman

LHP Colin Harrison (6’1”, 205 lbs)

RHP Slade Barton (6’3”, 200 lbs)

RHP Kyle Casteel (6’4”, 205 lbs)

RHP Luke Coats (6’3”, 215 lbs)

RHP Blake Krushinski (6’3”, 185 lbs)

OF Henkel Acevedo (6’4”, 217 lbs)

OF CJ Alfano (6’0”, 175 lbs)

SS Juan Arajuo (5’8”, 135 lbs)

SS Kayden Lipscomb (6’1”, 170 lbs)

SS Joshua Viars (5’11”, 185 lbs)

1B Jordan Burwell (6’2”, 210 lbs)

Transfer Portal Commits

LHP Griffen Paige (Wright State)

RHP Korey Alston (Odessa JC)

RHP Drew Becker (Ashland, D-II)

RHP Austin Ziance (Marietta College)

OF Jack Cannon (Le Moyne)

OF Colin Coonradt (Johnson County JC)

OF Seth Williams (Galveston College JC)

INF Owen Henne (Seton Hill)

INF Ryan Piekutoski (USC-Sumter JC)

C Cash Williams (Tennessee)

Transfer Portal Departures

LHP Bryson Thacker

RHP Luke Lyman

RHP Andrew Middleton