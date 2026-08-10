DJ Epps Earns Spot on Paul Hornung Award Watch List

West Virginia University receiver DJ Epps appeared on the Paul Hornung Award Watch List Monday afternoon. The honor is bestowed upon the nation’s most versatile player.

Epps spent his first four seasons at Troy before transferring to WVU. He had a breakout season last year, leading the team with 47 receptions and ranking second with 512 receiving yards. He also ranked second in the Sun Belt Conference with 544 kickoff return yards on 23 returns.

He tallied a season-high 148 yards and two touchdowns on 10 catches at Texas State. Then, hauled in eight passes for 103 yards for a pair of touchdowns in the back half of the season against Georgia State.

Entering its 17th season, the Paul Hornung Award is presented annually by the Louisville Sports Commission to the most versatile player in major college football in memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner in Louisville in March 2027.

2026 Paul Hornung Award Watch List

David Amador II - UTSA

Cam Barfield - Hawai’i

Jacory Barney Jr. - Nebraska

Jadan Baugh - Florida

Solomon Beebe - Virginia

Jackson Bennee - Utah

JoJo Bermudez - Temple

Vernell Brown III - Florida

Miles Coleman - Oklahoma St.

DJ Epps - West Virginia

Anthony Evans III - Mississippi St.

Martel Hight - Vanderbilt

Brandon Inniss - Ohio State

Alvon Issac - USF

Quinton Jackson - Rice

Kenny Johnson - Texas Tech

Wayne Knight - UCLA

Rayshon Luke - Fresno St.

Andrew Marsh - Michigan

Easton Messer - FAU

Adam Mohammed - CAL

Ryan Niblett - Texas

Koi Perich - Oregon

Cameron Pettaway - Iowa St.

Rayshawn Pleasant - Auburn

Keith Reynolds - Miami (OH)

Tre Richardson - Louisville

Devin Roche - Old Dominion

Demetres Samuel Jr. - Syracuse

Isaiah Sategna III - Oklahoma

Jayden “Duke” Scott - NC State

Junior Sherrill - Vanderbilt

Sutton Smith - Arkansas

Beau Sparks - Texas State

Vicari Swain - South Carolina

Malachi Toney - Miami

James Tyre - North Texas

Jackson Williams - NDSU

J’Koby Williams - Texas Tech