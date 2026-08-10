DJ Epps Earns Spot on Paul Hornung Award Watch List
West Virginia University receiver DJ Epps appeared on the Paul Hornung Award Watch List Monday afternoon. The honor is bestowed upon the nation’s most versatile player.
Epps spent his first four seasons at Troy before transferring to WVU. He had a breakout season last year, leading the team with 47 receptions and ranking second with 512 receiving yards. He also ranked second in the Sun Belt Conference with 544 kickoff return yards on 23 returns.
He tallied a season-high 148 yards and two touchdowns on 10 catches at Texas State. Then, hauled in eight passes for 103 yards for a pair of touchdowns in the back half of the season against Georgia State.
Entering its 17th season, the Paul Hornung Award is presented annually by the Louisville Sports Commission to the most versatile player in major college football in memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner in Louisville in March 2027.
2026 Paul Hornung Award Watch List
David Amador II - UTSA
Cam Barfield - Hawai’i
Jacory Barney Jr. - Nebraska
Jadan Baugh - Florida
Solomon Beebe - Virginia
Jackson Bennee - Utah
JoJo Bermudez - Temple
Vernell Brown III - Florida
Miles Coleman - Oklahoma St.
DJ Epps - West Virginia
Anthony Evans III - Mississippi St.
Martel Hight - Vanderbilt
Brandon Inniss - Ohio State
Alvon Issac - USF
Quinton Jackson - Rice
Kenny Johnson - Texas Tech
Wayne Knight - UCLA
Rayshon Luke - Fresno St.
Andrew Marsh - Michigan
Easton Messer - FAU
Adam Mohammed - CAL
Ryan Niblett - Texas
Koi Perich - Oregon
Cameron Pettaway - Iowa St.
Rayshawn Pleasant - Auburn
Keith Reynolds - Miami (OH)
Tre Richardson - Louisville
Devin Roche - Old Dominion
Demetres Samuel Jr. - Syracuse
Isaiah Sategna III - Oklahoma
Jayden “Duke” Scott - NC State
Junior Sherrill - Vanderbilt
Sutton Smith - Arkansas
Beau Sparks - Texas State
Vicari Swain - South Carolina
Malachi Toney - Miami
James Tyre - North Texas
Jackson Williams - NDSU
J’Koby Williams - Texas Tech
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Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.