Mountaineers in the Summer Leagues: Midsummer Update
Members of the West Virginia University baseball program are scattered across the country participating in multiple summer leagues.
The Mountaineers are looking to build off an historic run to the NCAA super regionals and a solid summer to begin their offseason can be the catalyst to a consecutive momentous season.
Cape Cod League
Logan Sauve – Wareham Gatemen
Sauve will enter his third year in the program. Last season, he served as the team’s catcher and established himself as a leader on and off the field. He hit .308 and doubled his home run total to eight and his .308 batting average ranked third on the team.
Sam White – Wareham Gatemen (11 games / BA: .263 / OBP: .404 / SLG: .500 / double / 2 HR / 10 RBI / 7 BB)
White began the season in left field and moved to catcher after Sauve was sidelined following a knee injury early in the year. He established himself as a leader on the team and finished the season with a .305 batting average, placing him fourth on the team and held the same mark with 10 home runs.
Jace Rinehart - Wareham Gatemen (19 games / BA: .271 / OBP: .393 / SLG: .441 / 5 doubles / triple HR / 8 RBI / 10 BB)
Rinehart committed to West Virginia in June after three seasons at USC Upstate. He hit .345, clubbed 24 home runs and raked in 99 RBI in three years.
Chase Meyer – Bourne Braves (3 APP / IP: 4.2 / 4 K / 3.86 ERA)
Myer showcased his power on the mound as a freshman, notching 28 strikeouts in 19.1 innings of work. However, he ended the season with an 8.38 ERA.
Joseph Fredericks – Harwich Mariners (1 APP / IP: 1.1 / 1 K / 54.00 ERA)
Fredericks became a bright spot for the Mountaineer bullpen as the season grew. The freshman gave up two runs in three innings in his Mountaineer debut but did not allow an earned run in his final 13 innings of the season.
Griffin Kirn – Harich Mariners (4 starts / IP: 20.2 / 13 K / 2.18 ERA)
Krin committed to West Virginia in June after posting a career-best 3.00 ERA and recorded 96 strikeouts at Quincy University (IL) for the second consecutive season.
Skylar King – Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox (N/A)
As a sophomore, King hit .258 with five home runs and 26 RBI in the spring.
Appalachian League
Alex Marot – Bluefield Ridge Runners (21 games/ BA: .254 / OBP: .389 / SLG: .479 / 4 doubles / 3 triples / 2 HR / 16 RBI / 17 BB)
Marot did not make an appearance for the Mountaineers as a freshman. He was the top ranked third baseman and fourth overall coming out of the State of Rhode Island and was a two-time All-NEPSAC selection at Winchendon School (MA).
Armani Guzman - Bluefield Ridge Runners (19 games / BA: .301 / OBP: .381 / SLG: .342 / 3 doubles / 12 RBI / 9 BB)
Guzman played a limited role in his freshman season. He made 32 appearances, primarily as a pinch runner. He registered one hit in 19 at bats.
Aidan Smith – Bluefield Ridge Runners (5 APP / IP: 6.1 / 7 K / 5.68 ERA)
In two of Smith’s three appearances as a freshman last season, he tossed two scoreless innings but a tough day against Ohio State wrecked his season ERA (27.00), allowing six runs on three hits and three walks.
Aaron Jamison - Bluefield Ridge Runners (18 games / BA: .169 / OBP: .310 / SLG: .288 / double / 2 HR / 6 RBI / 6 BB)
Jamison held a four-game hitting streak twice during the season. He hit .230 as a freshman with three home runs, three doubles, a triple and 16 RBI.
Spencer Barnett – Tri-State Coal Cats (17 games / BA: .217 / OBP: .333 / SLG: .350 / 2 doubles / 2 HR / 5 RBI / 10 BB)
Barnett was thrusted into the lineup after JJ Wetherholt suffered a hamstring injury early in the season. The freshman made 29 starts on the season in 46 appearances and hit .269 with two home runs, four doubles and 21 RBI.
Andrew Callaway – Tri-State Coal Cats (5 APP / 4 starts, 1-2 / IP: 20 / 30 K / 5.85)
Callaway did not make any appearances during his freshman season. He came out of high school as the top left-handed pitcher in Delaware.
Coastal Plains League
Ben Lumsden – Forest City Owls (4 games / BA: .294 / OBP: .381 / SLG: .471 / HR / 6 RBI / 3 BB)
Lumsden joined the Mountaineers after spending his freshman season at UT Arlington. As a Mountaineer, he transitioned to right field and put up a .251 batting average with seven home runs, 10 doubles and 25 RBI.
Northwoods League
Cole Fehrman – Kenosha Kingfish (N/A)
Fehrman was limited in action as a freshman, making five appearances and gave up all seven earned runs in one combined inning against Ohio State and Oklahoma.
Michael Perazza – Kenosha Kingfish (12 games / BA: .262 / OBP: .354 / SLG: .333 / double / triple / 3 RBI / 6 BB)
Perazza made his Mountaineer debut in the season series opener against Stetson. He recorded his first hit in the Big 12 Conference series opener against BYU. He finished the year batting .258 with a home run, four doubles and seven RBI.
Luke Lyman - Kenosha Kingfish (6 APP / IP: 7.1 / 15 K / 8.59 ERA)
Lyman made six appearances as a freshman and posted six strikeouts in 6.1 innings and finished with a 4.26 ERA.
Robby Porco - Kenosha Kingfish (5 APP, 1-1 / IP: 7.2 / 14 K / 4.70 ERA)
Porco battled injuries throughout the season. He threw 10.1 innings in 13 appearances, making one start, and recorded 10 strikeouts. His four earned runs against UCF propelled his ERA to an 8.71 for the season.
Bryce Amos – Rockford Rivets (1 APP / IP: 1.0 / K / 0.00 ERA)
In three appearances on the season, Amos tossed three innings as a freshman and regenerated three strikeouts.
Tony Konopiots - Rockford Rivets (19 games / BA: .171 / OBP: .247 / SLG: .214 / 3 doubles / 8 RBI / 6 BB)
Konopiots did not make any appearances for the Mountaineers as a freshman. Coming into to WVU, he was ranked the 24th nationally ranked third baseman coming out of Grove North High School (IL).
Kyle West – Green Bay Rockers (N/A)
West was second on the team in home runs with 14, including blasting two in game one of the super regionals at North Carolina. He finished the year batting .260 with 10 doubles and a triple.
New England Collegiate Baseball League
Chase Swain – Valley Blue Sox (3 games / BA: .167 / OBP: .167 / SLG: .167)
Swain committed to West Virginia in June after hitting .392 with five home runs and 41 RBI at Manhattan.
Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League
Luke Szepek – Amsterdam Mohawks (11 games / BA: .167 / OBP: .302 / SLG: .333 / HR / 5 RBI / 3 BB).
Szepek made 18 appearances as a freshman for the Mountaineers and went 2-17 at the plate. He committed to WVU as the fourth ranked catcher coming out of New York.
Alaska Baseball League
Tommy Beam – Anchorage Glacier Pilots (7 APP, 2-1 / IP: 16.0 / 16/ 3.38 ERA)
Beam made eight of his nine career appearances as a redshirt sophomore last season. He ended the year with a 6.00 ERA with nine strikeouts in nine innings of work.
Valley League
Lincoln Pack – Purcellville Cannons (24 games / BA: .239 / OBP: .309 / SLG: .338 / 7 doubles / 7 RBI / 8 BB)
Pack made no appearances as a freshman.