Multiple Program Records Set in WVU's Super Regional Win Over Cal Poly

West Virginia was the first team to punch its ticket to the College World Series on Saturday, but it was just one of a handful of program firsts/records that took place on the day.

The obvious, but most meaningful...first College World Series appearance

WVU Athletics Communications

134 teams have never made it to Omaha for the College World Series. This year's team breaks that streak and, believe it or not, has a great chance of having a long stay. If the combination of elite pitching and hitting continues, they will be able to beat anyone that they square off against. It's still wild to think that just fourteen years ago, this program nearly ceased to exist.

Single season wins record broken

WVU Athletics Communications

Just a year ago, Sabins and the Mountaineers set a program record for most wins in a season with 44, and for the second consecutive year, he's reset that mark, now at 45 and (potentially) counting. In his first two years on the job, Sabins is 89-30 (.747) and is doing things that have never been done. It wouldn't be all that surprising to see WVU pull off a 50-win season sometime in the near future, especially with how well things have gone to this point.

Largest crowd on record

WVU Athletics

The attendance for Saturday's game against Cal Poly was 4,675, setting a new program record. However, this does not include those that were on "Randy's Ridge," which could very easily be another 2,000, give or take. Regardless, it was by far the most that has been on hand for a Mountaineer baseball game, and it will likely stand until postseason time whips around next year, assuming they are in hosting position again.

Armani Guzman ties stolen base record

WVU Athletics Communications

Well, this one isn't quite his just yet, but it's inevitable. With at least two more games, Guzman will grab another steal, assuming he reaches base. He's going to be a tone setter for the Mountaineers' offense at the top of the order and even told reporters on Saturday that he would text Victor Scott II to tell him he's going to break the record. Guzman and Scott are currently tied with 38.

The Mountaineers will face the Troy Trojans in their first game in Omaha. A date and start time will be finalized once the super regional round has concluded. It is also the first time that Troy has ever made the College World Series.