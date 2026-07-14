Projecting WVU's 2027 Starting Lineup Following the MLB Draft

The 2026 MLB Draft is behind us, and while we have a pretty good idea as to who is returning and who is turning pro, there could be a surprise or two before it's all said and done.

The two names everyone in West Virginia is watching are shortstop Owen Henne, who was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth round, and incoming freshman pitcher Kyle Casteel, taken by the Chicago White Sox in the 11th.

The expectation is that Henne will sign with the Cardinals, so where does that leave West Virginia's lineup?

My projected lineup

No. 1: CF Armani Guzman

No. 2: C Gavin Kelly

No. 3: 1B Colin Coonradt

No. 4: DH Ryan Piekutoski

No. 5: RF Jack Cannon

No. 6: SS Matt Ineich

No. 7: LF Seth Williams

No. 8: 3B Tyrus Hall

No. 9: 2B Colton Sims

Where I'm most unsure

Second base: I like the potential of Colton Sims and believe he has the ability to slug a solid number at this level. I'm just unsure if it will be in 2027, as well as if it's as a second baseman. Depending on where Sabins slots the others defensively, Sims could be better suited as the designated hitter. Ryan Piekutoski can play third and left, and Colin Coonradt can play a corner outfield spot as well. I feel like the best spot for Matt Ineich would be at second, but I don't feel confident in picking Hall or Guzman as the guy who bumps him over. If Owen Henne passes on a deal with the Cardinals, which is unlikely, then he's your guy at short. Matthew Robaugh could be in the mix here as well.

Power/speed mix in the heart of the order

Colin Coonradt and Ryan Piekutoski combined to hit 62 home runs this past season at the junior college level. Obviously, that's not going to happen in big boy baseball in the Big 12, but it's not unreasonable to think they can combine for 40+. This duo has legit power, and to all fields.

I have Le Moyne transfer Jack Cannon, the nation's second leading hitter (.440) and base stealer (51 steals), batting fifth, which may seem low. But seriously...who are you moving down the order to have him higher? Guzman and Kelly are locked in at one and two, and Coonradt/Piekutoski are going to be three and four; it just depends on which order Sabins likes better. Cannon in the five spot can act as a second leadoff hitter, while also offering some slug (.700 in 2026).

Speed everywhere in the outfield

Moving Guzman back to center is what's best for his future. Sabins as hinted at it multiple times, so I would expect that's where he'll be next spring. He and Jack Cannon in the outfield will cover a ton of ground, rob several base hits, and cut off potential extra-base hits. Seth Williams (Galveston College) can run too. I feel like WVU is going to want Williams in the lineup consistently, and this is the best way to do it. Stick him in left, Piekutoski as DH, and promising incoming freshman Henkel Acevedo and William & Mary transfer Chase Ecker as the fourth and fifth outfield options.