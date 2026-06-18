North Carolina Trolls WVU After Eliminating Them in the College World Series

It wasn't a fun day at the ballpark for the West Virginia Mountaineers, who saw their magical season come to an end in Omaha, falling in the College World Series semifinals, 12-7, to North Carolina.

To make matters worse, the University of North Carolina's official X account made sure to kick WVU while it's down, tweeting "Country roads, take 'em home" just moments after the game ended.

Country Roads, take 'em home 😌 — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) June 17, 2026

Quite the decision to talk smack when they still have games to play. The baseball gods have their way of making those pay who disrespect the game or the opponent, so perhaps karma is coming for the Tar Heels.

West Virginia learned how that works a year ago when they trolled Kentucky after beating them in the Clemson regional, tweeting the SEC motto, "It just means more."

WVU would be swept by LSU in the supers the following week, ending their season. To be honest, all of these schools and programs should probably hold back on posting stuff like this until they win a trophy, unless it's a natural rivalry. It always comes back to bite them.

It just means 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞. pic.twitter.com/gSCUVl3Oue — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) May 30, 2025

I understand wanting to celebrate being in the national championship, as they should, but this is a bit far. It gives off a vibe that North Carolina was tired of West Virginia getting all the attention it got because of it being their first-ever trip to Omaha and how they captured the nation with the tradition of singing along to John Denver's tune.

The tweet may come back to haunt them a few months down the road

West Virginia University head coach Ross Hodge | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia and North Carolina are expected to face one another in men's basketball this November, as part of the 2nd annual Dick Vitale Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina. WVU will have its shot at revenge, albeit in a different sport. Oh, and for what it's worth, West Virginia is 5-0 all-time against North Carolina in men's basketball. If the game does officially make it on the schedule, which is to be expected, they will meet on November 26th, which is Black Friday.

You better believe that if the Mountaineers end up winning that game, in Carolina's own backyard, they won't forget about the tweet that was sent shortly after the loss to them in baseball. Regardless, it's going to be a rowdy environment at Spectrum Center and a real opportunity for Ross Hodge to land a statement and win over the trust of Mountaineer fans.