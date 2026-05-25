Odds Released for Morgantown Regional — Here’s Who Vegas Likes Most

The West Virginia Mountaineers did just enough to clinch a hosting spot in the 2026 NCAA baseball tournament, marking the third time in program history they have been a host site, and just the second time in the modern era (2019).

Unfortunately, it won't be an easy road to Omaha for Steve Sabins' club, as they will welcome a pair of Power Four opponents in Wake Forest and Kentucky in addition to AEC champion Binghamton. Should West Virginia win the regional, they would advance to the super regionals, where they would almost certainly take on No. 1 overall seed UCLA in Los Angeles for a best-of-three series.

But first things first, you have to take care of business at home.

Moments ago, the initial odds for the Morgantown regional were released with West Virginia being the odds-on favorite.

West Virginia -105

Wake Forest +195

Kentucky +400

Binghamton +3000

Although Kentucky was expected to have a strong team in 2026, they were unable to reach its full potential due to being riddled with injuries. It really impacted them once they reached conference play, going a measly 2-8 in SEC series.

Wake Forest, in my opinion, is the one that presents the biggest threat to West Virginia. When they are swinging it well, they can be a potent offense to deal with. Against solid pitching staffs, they've had their fair share of trouble. Much of their damage came against the lower-level teams in the ACC. Wake's pitching staff has been pretty good, ranking 6th in the league in ERA (4.65), but has been susceptible to walks (266 issued) and the long ball (71 homers allowed). If WVU wins its first two games of the regional, it's going to be tough for Wake or Kentucky to beat them two times in a row.

With baseball still growing in popularity throughout the state, I always like to put this reminder to explain how a regional works, just in case you are a new WVU baseball fan.

How it works:

The winners of games one and two will advance to the winner's bracket, while the losers will face off in an elimination game on Saturday. The winner of the elimination game will then face the loser of the winner's bracket matchup in another elimination game. The winner of that will have to beat the 2-0 team twice to advance to the super regionals.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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