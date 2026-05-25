WVU College Baseball World Series Tracker: Opponents, Dates, Live Scores + More

For just the third time in program history, the West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team will be hosting a regional in the NCAA Tournament.

It's been incredible to see the growth of this program over the last decade or so, and even the interest in it from both a fan and media perspective. We've been covering the baseball team regularly for 10 years, back when postgame press conferences were just Randy Mazey and a handful of people. We take great pride in our coverage, so we promise to deliver the best, up-to-the-minute news on the Mountaineers' road to Omaha.

Here on our College World Series tracker, you will find updates on the Morgantown regional, such as live scores, bracket movement, and any other key info, including when games will begin. Bookmark this page for easy access.

Morgantown Regional

Teams will be announced today at 12 p.m. ET.

No. 1 West Virginia vs. No. 4 TBD

No. 2 TBD vs. No. 3 TBD

Friday, May 29th (Game 1): TBD

Friday, May 29th (Game 2): TBD

Saturday, May 30th (Game 3):

Saturday, May 30th (Game 4):

Sunday, May 31st (Game 5):

Sunday, May 31st (Game 6):

Monday, June 1st (Game 7)* if necessary

How the regional works:

The winners of games one and two will advance to the winner's bracket, while the losers will face off in an elimination game on Saturday. The winner of the elimination game will then face the loser of the winner's bracket matchup in another elimination game. The winner of that will have to beat the 2-0 team twice to advance to the super regionals.