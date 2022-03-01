Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting Lineup vs Canisius

The starting lineup for today's game has been released.

Moments ago, WVU head baseball coach Randy Mazey put out the starting lineup for today's game against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

1. RF Austin Davis

2. 3B J.J. Wetherholt

3. CF Victor Scott

4. DH McGwire Holbrook

5. 1B Grant Hussey

6. 2B Mikey Kluska

Read More

7. C Dayne Leonard

8. LF Braden Barry

9. SS Tevin Tucker

P Zach Bravo

