OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting Lineup vs Canisius

The starting lineup for today's game has been released.

Moments ago, WVU head baseball coach Randy Mazey put out the starting lineup for today's game against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

1. RF Austin Davis

2. 3B J.J. Wetherholt

3. CF Victor Scott

4. DH McGwire Holbrook

5. 1B Grant Hussey

6. 2B Mikey Kluska

7. C Dayne Leonard

8. LF Braden Barry

9. SS Tevin Tucker

P Zach Bravo

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.