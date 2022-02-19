Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting Lineup vs Kent State

The lineup is set for this morning's game.

Moments ago, WVU head baseball coach Randy Mazey put out the starting lineup for today's game against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

1. RF Austin Davis

2. 3B J.J. Wetherholt

3. CF Victor Scott

4. DH Nathan Blasick

5. 1B Grant Hussey

6. 2B Mikey Kluska

7. LF Braden Barry

8. C Dayne Leonard

9. SS Tevin Tucker

P Ben Hampton

