Pat McAfee to Hold Live Show in Omaha Ahead of WVU vs. Troy on Friday

It was a special weekend for the WVU baseball program, which dominated Cal Poly and punched their ticket to the College World Series for the first time in program history.

Former WVU placekicker Pat McAfee and current WVU head football coach Rich Rodriguez were both in attendance for game one of the Morgantown Super Regional on Friday, sitting right behind home plate.

It was a cool experience to see some of the biggest faces in WVU athletics turn out to support the baseball program during their historic run. After cruising past the Mustangs, many were questioning whether or not McAfee would take his show on the road to Omaha to support the Mountaineers baseball program. During his show on Tuesday afternoon, McAfee was asked about Omaha by ESPN NBA analyst Brian Windhorst.

“Is it true? The country roads are leading to Omaha, Nebraska?” Windhorst asked.

It almost seemed as if it was meant to be revealed this way, as McAfee informed his viewers of his plans to travel to Omaha this Friday.

“You know what, Windy,” McAfee said. “I like to do that little inside information there on the hometown that you have. Yeah. We're going over there to watch West Virginia play in the college baseball World Series. We'll be live Friday from the Blatt (Beer and Table)."

McAfee also spoke about the environment that Morgantown and Kendrick Family Ballpark were able to provide for him and the rest of Mountaineer Nation last weekend.

“I loved the college baseball environment when I put it on, but I viewed it the same as, like, you know, March Madness comes on, I watch it, and I don't really know much else about it. This West Virginia story has me completely captivated. I mean, the investment that has happened with this West Virginia baseball team and how quickly they were able to go to become like great, like actually great at baseball, fun together, love West Virginia University.”

WE'RE HEADING TO THE COLLEGE BASEBALL WORLD SERIES TO WATCH @WVUBaseball..



We will be LIVE from Omaha on Friday #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/B0rAq5FvTd — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 9, 2026

West Virginia has quickly become America's team, as they enter Omaha looking to capture the program's first national championship. The WVU football legend went as far as to say it was the best day for the city of Morgantown ever.

“It was the greatest day in the history of Morgantown, West Virginia. I got absolutely cooked, but it was a blast. Had to go see the team over there. So thankful that the Mountaineers are representing on a national stage, and I think this team has what it takes to go ahead and win this.”

Having one of the most famous WVU alumni hosting their own show on the site where the Mountaineers baseball team will be playing their most important game in program history is a truly special moment for the university.

With all of the national exposure the baseball program has gotten over the last few weeks, it’s hard to imagine that this will be the last time we see WVU make a deep postseason run. The Mountaineers are one of only two programs in the nation to make three straight Super Regional appearances, and have a head coach in charge who continues to take the program to new heights.

McAfee will be live from Omaha, Nebraska, leading up to WVU’s game against Troy on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. on ESPN.