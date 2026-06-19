Paul Schoenfeld Went From Unknown to WVU Legend in One Season

A year ago, outfielder Paul Schoenfeld made the move from Colorado Mesa (Division II) to West Virginia. At first glance, it looked like the Mountaineers may have found a hidden gem as he hit over .400 in each of his two final seasons there, combining for 15 homers and 95 RBI.

The production was great, but anytime someone makes the jump from Division II to the Big 12, there's always some level of uncertainty. Would he find his way into the starting lineup regularly? Yes. Would he be a consistent producer at the plate and with the glove? Yes.

The two things that very few saw coming were his becoming one of the best players on the roster and leaving Morgantown as a legend.

Plenty of former Mountaineers have hit .327 in a season or had similar batting totals that he put up this season, but that two-run go-ahead homer in the top of the 9th in the Morgantown Regional against Kentucky instantly turned him into a WVU icon.

IT'S OUTTA HERE!!!!!!! PAUL SCHOENFELD!!!!



T9 | Mountaineers 11, Wildcats 9 pic.twitter.com/Rie032MLvA — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) June 1, 2026

I mean, if we're being honest, that home run has to rank high up there in the history of WVU sports. I'm talking like right there with Owen Schmitt's 57-yard touchdown run against Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl, Major Harris' run against Penn State, Da'Sean Butler's game winners in the 2010 Big East tournament, and of course, the win over Kentucky to reach the Final Four. That crack of the bat and the pandemonium that ensued will never be forgotten.

If you remember, earlier that day, West Virginia had to beat Wake Forest in an elimination game, and late in that one, Schoenfeld dove for a ball that banged him up pretty good. For most, it probably would have kept them out of the night game, but not Schoenfeld, whom Steve Sabins has affectionately called a "psycho" on several occasions.

He put his body on the line for the Mountaineers all year long, as you can see in the handful of plays below.

Appreciation post for the glove work of Paul Schoenfeld (cf, @WVUBaseball). Here are 5 of my favorite catches from him this spring. Hard to believe he was playing LF to open the year. Oh, and he finished the regular season hitting .359/.457/.528 w/ 35 BB, 29 Ks & 21 SBs. pic.twitter.com/6z5d7XmbvL — Burke Granger (@burkegranger) May 17, 2026

He may have only spent one year in Morgantown, but you would never know it by how hard he took the Mountaineers' elimination in Omaha. Sure, it's also the end of his collegiate career, but this team and this program mean everything to him.

Postgame thoughts from Paul Schoenfeld following West Virginia’s 12-7 season-ending loss to North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/SD9Hy6jhz3 — Greg Carey (@gcarey938) June 17, 2026

“Just a blessing. What a run," he said with a shaky voice. "Going to Omaha for the first time. Sabes took a chance on me, and I just want to say thanks to him and thanks to the coaches, thanks to this place. Amazing fans.”

During his on-field availability with the media, he also talked about the team's last-ditch effort to make a comeback against the Tar Heels.

“It shows a ton about this program. All of us, there was not a single ounce of doubt. And mentally, it’s hard when you’re down 12-1, but we stayed through, we stuck together, and that’s what we did all year — continue to fight back. It just shows you a lot about this team and where it’s going to be in a couple years.”

Paul Schoenfeld was everything that Steve Sabins could have asked for and then some. Guys that play with a chip on their shoulder, are tough, gritty, and deeply care about the program, are going to experience the same type of success he had this season.