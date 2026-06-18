Oklahoma Pulls Close to UNC in College Baseball World Series Prediction Market

The College World Series was priced Sooner rather than later, with the North Carolina Tar Heels set to take on Oklahoma. Prediction markets heavily favor North Carolina to win its first national championship in program history.

Both North Carolina and Oklahoma cruised through the bracket in Omaha, with neither of them taking a loss, winning three straight games to advance to the championship series.

College World Series Winner - Kalshi

North Carolina 61%

Oklahoma 44%

On Kalshi’s College World Series market, North Carolina sits at 66% to win the title while Oklahoma is a 43% underdog. A $10 trade on North Carolina profits $5.95, while that same trade on Oklahoma nets $12.34.

Batting and pitching comparisons

North Carolina bests Oklahoma at the plate and on the mound. North Carolina has scored a total of 527 runs this season at 8.1 per game, including 82 home runs on a .291 batting average.

Oklahoma sits narrowly behind them at a .289 average, averaging seven runs per game. They finished their season with four more home runs than North Carolina.

On the mound, North Carolina boasts a top-10 pitching staff with a 3.80 ERA, allowing just 264 runs in 566 innings. Oklahoma ranks 67th in the country with a 5.03 ERA across 531.2 innings.

Keeping batters on their heels

Jason DeCaro, Caden Glauber, and Walker McDuffie strike fear into opposing lineups. Both DeCaro and Glauber are top-10 in ERA this season at 2.13 and 2.31, respectively, each allowing 30 runs or less in fewer than 95 innings pitched.

This is just another day at the office for the trio against Oklahoma’s 80th-ranked batting average and 60th run ranking.

Game 1 market + CWS history

Oklahoma vs North Carolina Game 1 - Kalshi

North Carolina 64%

Oklahoma 48%

Kalshi favors North Carolina to win Game 1, where the top of their rotation and batting order will be fresh and reset.

This is each of their third appearances in the College World Series final. North Carolina went back-to-back championship rounds in 2006 and 2007 but did not come up successful. Oklahoma did the complete opposite in winning national championships in 1951 and 1994.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $10 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

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