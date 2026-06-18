Steve Sabins Says WVU Baseball Is 'Just Getting Started' After Historic Season

What a ride it was for the West Virginia baseball program in 2026.

Not that long ago, the team was fresh off a sweep of first-place Kansas and gave itself a chance to capture another regular season Big 12 title, and at the time, it seemed like that could be the high point of the year. But the longer the season went, the better the Mountaineers got.

Thanks to some heroic performances in the Morgantown Regional and UCLA getting upset in Los Angeles, the Mountaineers were able to host a super regional for the first time in program history and took full advantage, sweeping Cal Poly in two games to punch their ticket to the College World Series, also marking a program first.

Things didn't end how anyone supporting the Old Gold and Blue wanted, but there's so much to be excited about if you are a supporter, knowing that this team was one of the last four teams standing in all of college baseball, in its first-ever trip to Omaha.

Thursday afternoon, head coach Steve Sabins took a minute to tweet about how proud he is of this group and how jacked up he is for the future.

Sabins' message to Mountaineer Nation

"WVU Baseball will always be about the people. The people on the team. The people supporting the team. The people of the state.

"We work everyday to be the best, to accomplish great things and to represent a school and state that has given so much to us.

"The 2026 WVU Baseball team is the greatest team in program history. The players who were granted the privilege of wearing WEST VIRGINIA across their chest were the best to ever do it.

"Congratulations to these players, this staff, and the best fans in the country. It takes all of us… and we’re just getting started."

A program trending in the right direction

WVU Athletics Communications

Over the last five years, West Virginia has made a ton of progress and has become one of the nation's most consistent teams. During that span, the Mountaineers have made four NCAA Tournaments, three super regionals, two Big 12 championships, and one appearance in the College World Series Final Four.

2022: 33-22 (14-10)

2023: 40-24 (19-11)

2024: 36-24 (19-11)

2025: 44-16 (19-9)

2026: 47-17 (21-9)

WVU baseball isn't going anywhere. As a matter of fact, they are just scratching the surface of what they can ultimately become. The investment, belief, and support from administration, boosters, and fans is higher than it's ever been.