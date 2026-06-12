Rapid Takeaways From WVU's First-Ever Win in the College World Series

Well, I think that one made up for the lack of intensity and stressful moments in the super regional, right? West Virginia never panicked, fought through some adversity, and found a way to take down the Troy Trojans, 7-5, for their first-ever win at the College World Series.

My thoughts from this one...

Have to love that for Ian Korn

For a moment during the final game of the regionals against Kentucky, Ian Korn probably had thoughts about whether or not he would ever pitch in a Mountaineer uniform again. He was cruising along before giving up the two homers that tied the game up, but his teammates picked him up, won the game, and advanced to supers.

Today, he came up with a big-time performance in relief of Chansen Cole, who got knocked out of the game early after allowing four runs on seven hits in 2.2 innings. If Korn didn't pump strikes and give the Mountaineers length, it would have been a long day at the ballpark for WVU. Yes, he would like to have back that two-out, two-strike mistake that he served to Janicki, but he bounced right back and executed to finish off the 7th, get through the 8th, and collect two outs in the ninth.

The bottom of the order does it again

How many times this postseason have we talked about the 7-8-9 part of this lineup doing good things? Well, they did it again today. Of course, they pushed across the two runs in the 8th to take the lead back, but it was all day. Brodie Kresser went 2-for-4, Ben Lumsden laid down two successful sacrifice bunts, and Tyrus Hall, in the nine spot, went 2-for-3 with four runs driven in. When the bottom of the order produces like this and does it consistently, you're a legit threat to make a deep run in this thing.

Sabins turning to...Ben McDougal??? Love it

When Korn walked Cavill, it brought up that déjà vu feeling where we would see another homer to tie the game back up. I loved the move of getting Korn out of that spot since Janicki took him yard in his previous at-bat and had seen plenty of pitches from him.

To be honest, though, I was surprised to see Sabins call on the lefty McDougal there instead of Montesa. I know Troy had three lefties due up after Janicki, but I really thought we would see power arm versus power bat there. I don't hate the decision, though. Like whatsoever. Janicki has reverse splits, meaning he's much better against righties, and Montesa can be a little too aggressive with his fastball at times, which could play right into Janicki's wheelhouse. Janicki not taking a hack at the first pitch was probably a relief for Sabins, considering it was 90, middle-middle. Pretty cool for McDougal, a West Virginia kid, to be the one to record the final out of West Virginia's first-ever College World Series win.

What two more wins in a row would mean

I honestly can't even believe I'm typing this, but the West Virginia baseball program would be playing for the national championship if they win each of its next two games. I know, I know. One game at a time. That's for the team. I'm just informing you of what that scenario does. It's incredible to think about, considering where this thing was just 14 years ago. Winning game one is massive. If the Mountaineers had lost today, they would have had to rattle off four straight wins to make it to the championship series. Now, they are one win away from being in the driver's seat.