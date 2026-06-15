Rapid Takeaways From WVU's Self-Inflicted Loss to North Carolina

This one is going to sting for Mountaineer fans, falling to North Carolina 5-2 after playing so well for nearly seven innings. The team, though, will have to flush it pretty quickly as they have to start preparing for an elimination game against Troy on Tuesday.

Here are my thoughts from this one.

Maxx Yehl shoved

The first inning created some déjà vu feelings from his short outing against Kentucky. He didn't have a good command of any of his pitches, and some weird things happened, such as a swinging strikeout that wasn't called, which turned into a base hit a couple of pitches later. After that, though, he buckled down and showed why he was the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year. He dominated the strike zone, found the breaking ball, and put it where he wanted it more often than not.

Costly errors

West Virginia has been one of the best defensive teams in the country all year long, and wouldn't you know it? It's what bit them tonight. With the game tied up 2-2 in the 7th, Yehl got a grounder to third to begin the inning, and the usual strong glove of Tyrus Hall botched it, giving Carolina a leadoff runner. The Tar Heels tried to bunt him into scoring position, but Gavin Kelly threw a seed to second to get the lead runner. Yehl then induced what would have been a double play ball to Brodie Kresser at second, but took his eyes off the ball and didn't make the play, getting no one out. Carolina took full advantage with a two-RBI triple and then an RBI single to go up 5-2. It felt like if WVU could have gotten to the 8th still tied, they could have created some momentum. Instead, they got in their own way, and it cost them the game.

A familiar spot

It's not where you want to be, certainly, but this is the exact same position the Mountaineers were in during the regionals. Of course, completing the turnaround this time around is going to be much more difficult because North Carolina is a much better team than Kentucky and will have a fully rested bullpen, but anything can happen. One thing is for sure: they are going to be in for another grind on Tuesday against Troy. The Trojans eliminated Ole Miss today and looked to have regained some confidence at the plate. Again, not ideal, but situationally, it's something this team has done before.