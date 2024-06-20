Sabans Sends Message to Mountaineer Fans
The West Virginia University Mountaineer baseball program ushers in a new era with Steve Sabins taking the reins after Randy Mazey rode off into the sunset after leading the program to its first ever super regional appearance.
Sabins joined the program in 2016, following a four-year stint at Oklahoma State, and has been an intricate to the program’s success the last nine seasons, including four NCAA tournament selections.
On Thursday, Sabins released a statement, assuring Mountaineer fans, he will continue to build upon the foundation Mazey built.
“Dear Fans,
“I am beyond grateful to be the head coach of WVU Baseball. It was special to spend one final year competing next to my close friend and mentor Randy Mazey. The 2024 season allowed the program to seamlessly transition while celebrating Coach Mazey’s illustrious career and what a fitting finish It was.
“Coach Mazey took a risk eight years ago and hired the youngest Power 5 assistant in the country. I was unproven and had no direct ties to West Virginia. He saw something in me, and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity he gave Tabitha and me.
“I worked every day to set a new standard for WVU Baseball. My family grew. Our children, Charlee and Tucker, were born at Ruby Memorial Hospital. I became the recruiting coordinator and later became the associate head coach. We take pride in everything West Virginia University stands for – a blue-collar mentality that cherishes relationships, values hard work and honor loyalty. West Virginia is our home; Morgantown in our community.
“WVU baseball is special because of the people that take pride in the program, University and state. The baseball staff is at the core of why WVU baseball is special. We genuinely have the best staff in the country. From first-year student managers to the most loyal assistant coaches – they all put the program first.
“I have been entrusted with the responsibility of moving the program forward by President Gee, Wren Baker, Matt Wells and the restoration of the WVU leadership team. That responsibility has not been, nor ever will be, taken lightly.
“Tabitha has challenged and empowered me to pour my energy and time into this program. She is everything to me, the love of my life – my rock, my family’s rock. I have been supported and loved by my family, Gary, Linda and Jeff. I have been cheered on by my closest friends and colleagues, and my two biggest fans – Charlee and Tucker are 100% Mountaineers.
“I would not have this opportunity without the quality student-athletes who have chosen and continue to choose to play for the Mountaineers. Countless families have trusted our staff with their sons’ college years. They players give WVU everything they have and have built WVU into a national brand. I am fortunate to be able to be around motivated and driven young people every day. I feel so fortunate to be able to be around motivated and driven young people every day. I feel so fortunate that Charlee and Tucker can see our athletes’ passion and work. These young men are great role models to my children.
“I look forward to further engaging with our passionate WVU alumni, fans and students who make WVU so incredibly special. We will only reach the pinnacle of college baseball with the unwavering support of all our stakeholders. I have seen first-hand what the support looks like thanks to the WVU faithful. I could not be more excited to continue selling out Kendrick Family Ballpark every game.
“A strong foundation has been laid. New standards have been set. The goal remains the same. Do things that West Virginia Baseball has never been done before. Let’s Go Mountaineers!”