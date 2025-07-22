WVU Extends Steve Sabins Through 2031 After Best Season in Program History
After one tremendous season on the job as West Virginia's skipper. Steve Sabins has been rewarded with a contract extension, a source confirmed to West Virginia On SI. Mike Casazza of EerSports first reported the news.
The new contract will take him through the end of the 2031 season and is worth $3.6 million.
Sabins led the Mountaineers to their best season in program history, reaching a single-season high in wins (44) and capturing their first-ever outright Big 12 regular season title, while advancing to the Super Regionals in the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.
West Virginia did all of that just one year after losing a top-10 pick in JJ Wetherholt, and a handful of other key pieces. Other programs were beginning to show interest in Sabins a couple of years ago, but then head coach Randy Mazey knew that the best way to keep the momentum rolling in Morgantown was for Sabins to take over reins.
"It wasn't an easy decision, but the two things that I know as I sit here right now...I know for sure that I acted in the best interest of West Virginia University and this baseball program," Mazey said two summers ago. "I sleep well at night knowing that I'm doing the best thing for the state, the community, and the university. And the second thing I know is that the staff that's in place with Coach Sabins, Coach Ginther, and [Coach] Garcia are the right people to keep elevating this thing. It has to be the right person here. And you have to know how to do it, and those guys have been here long enough that they know how to do it. To hire somebody from the outside who doesn't know Morgantown and doesn't know how we play might not have gone well. This transition is going to be really smooth. I didn't hire Coach Sabins as my successor. Wren Baker did."
