Sabins Names Justin Oney as Assistant Coach
On Thursday, West Virginia University head coach Steve Sabins named Justin Oney as an assistant coach.
Oney has spent the last two seasons as the program’s Director of Player Development in 2023 and the Pitching Coordinator in 2024.
“Justin Oney is one of the best developers of pitchers in the country. His ability to relate to young people and find ways to get them better is unmatched,” Sabins said. “He has a relationship-oriented approach matched with a data-centric mindset, utilizing technology, data, and a network of professionals in the pitching industry to ensure no rock is left unturned in the development of our pitchers. He loves recruiting, wants to see WVU on top, and is from the state and proud to be a Mountaineer. We are lucky Coach Oney will be on our staff. His fiancée Corey loves WVU Baseball and is a big part of our team as well.”
“I want to thank Coach Mazey for bringing me back home two years ago and Coach Sabins for keeping Corie and me around in Morgantown as part of his staff,” Oney said. “It’s been a blast representing the great state of West Virginia and I look forward to continuing to do so.”
In Oney’s two seasons with the Mountaineers, the pitching staff has put together ERAs below five for the first time in a full season since 2019, including a 4.51 ERA in 2023, second-best in the Big 12 and 34th lowest in the nation.
Individually, four pitchers have been named All-Big 12 in the past two seasons, including first-teamers Carlson Reed and Ben Hampton in 2023 and Derek Clark in 2024. Reed and Clark were also named ABCA All-Region while Clark was a third-team All-American by NCBWA. Additionally, David Hagaman was named to the NCBWA Freshman All-America team in 2023.
Prior to West Virginia, Oney served as the pitching coach at Eastern Oklahoma State College Mountaineers for four years. During that span, Eastern Oklahoma State produced a record of 142-39, including won two NJCAA Region II Tournament Championships as well as two Regular Season Championships, both coming in 2021 and 2022.
Prior to Eastern Oklahoma, Oney served as the Graduate Assistant for Oklahoma Wesleyan where he primarily assisted with the pitching staff.
A native of Logan, West Virginia, Oney pitched at Glenville State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary education.