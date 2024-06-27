Sabins Tabs Chris Reilly as the Director of Pitching and Pitching Personnel
Thursday afternoon, West Virginia University baseball head coach Steve Sabins announced the hiring of Chris Reilly as the Director of Pitching and Pitching Personnel.
“Chris Reilly will make our program better,” Sabins said. “I have personally relied on Chris’ advice for the last 15 years and I am thrilled for his knowledge, judgement, and vision to impact the lives of our players. He is hardworking, humble, and will consistently do what it takes for our team to be great. He knows what players at the highest level need to look like and what they need to do to get better and will be an asset in recruiting and the development of our pitching staff.”
“Chris is a rockstar, but also brings an exceptional family with him to Morgantown,” Sabins added. “His wife, Megan, is a successful entrepreneur, an incredible mom, and the ultimate team player and his three daughters are the kindest girls I have had the luxury of being around. Chris and his family are the total package and will reflect what our program stands for. I couldn’t be more excited for Chris and his family to be Mountaineers.”
Since 2020, Reilly has served as an area scout for the Boston Red Sox and was named the George Digby Scout of the Year in 2022. He also held the same role for the Oakland Athletics from 2016-20 and was named the Dick Bogard Scout of the Year in 2018. He has additional professional scouting experience working for the Florida Marlins from 2009-12.
In addition to scouting at the highest level, Reilly was an assistant coach for Daytona State College from 2009-16, and at the University of Cincinnati from 2007-09.
“I’m thankful to Coach Sabins for the opportunity to join the Mountaineer family,” Reilly said. “Having observed WVU baseball as a scout, opposing coach, and player over the past two decades, the ascension of the program has been truly remarkable. I feel honored to work with a staff, administration, and fan base that is so passionate about the success of our players, program, and university.”
As a player, the Bound Brook, New Jersey, native pitched at both Seton Hall University (2000-01) and Oklahoma State University (2002). He was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention after leading the Cowboys in wins, innings pitched, and strikeouts. Reilly was also named a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American in 2000 while with the Pirates.
He signed with the Baltimore Orioles after college and played two seasons in the organization before pitching for two seasons with the Windy City Thunderbolts in the Frontier League.